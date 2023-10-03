SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - INFI

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Infinity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INFI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Infinity and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.





On February 23, 2023, Infinity announced via a webcast (the “Webcast”) that it had entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger”) with MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI”), pursuant to which Infinity would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MEI. During the Webcast, Infinity’s Chief Executive Officer Adeline Perkins stated that post-Merger, Infinity would “prioritize head and neck cancer” but conspicuously failed to mention Infinity’s MARIO-4 and MARIO-P clinical studies for its flagship product eganelisib as a treatment for breast cancer.

Following these announcements, Infinity’s stock price fell $0.27 per share, or 48.96%, to close at $0.28 per share on February 23, 2023.

Then, on July 24, 2023, Infinity announced that it was terminating the Merger after failing to obtain stockholder approval.

On this news, Infinity’s stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 40.54%, to close at $0.13 per share on July 24, 2023.

On July 25, 2023, Infinity issued a press release “announc[ing] a series of actions designed to reduce the Company’s burn rate and enhance our ability to maximize value of eganelisib, following the termination of its previously announced merger agreement with MEI Pharma, Inc.”

