Solid-State Cooling Market to Surge at 6.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 980.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solid-state cooling market is anticipated to reach US$ 520.5 million in 2023. It is projected to grow to US$ 980.0 million by 2033, with a significant (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Solid-state cooling technology utilizes materials and principles to achieve efficient cooling without traditional refrigerants or moving parts. It offers benefits such as compact size, energy efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and precise temperature control, finding applications in various sectors, including electronics, automotive, healthcare, and food preservation.

Request a Sample Copy of the Solid-State Cooling Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17427

Key Market Trends Include:

A growing focus on sustainable cooling solutions aligning with industry sustainability goals.

Advancement in the semiconductor and electronics industries, driving the need for efficient thermal management.

Increasing adoption of solid-state cooling in electric vehicles for battery and component cooling.

Expanding applications in healthcare due to accurate temperature management.

Integration of IoT and smart technologies for optimized cooling performance.



The solid-state cooling market is expected to face challenges in the coming years:

Cost-effectiveness due to high production and manufacturing costs.

Scalability issues in maintaining consistent performance and quality during production scaling.

Reliance on a limited supply chain for key materials, components, and manufacturing capabilities.





"The solid-state cooling market is experiencing remarkable growth driven by advancements in semiconductor technology and the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. The study highlights the increasing adoption of solid-state cooling in various industries, including electronics, healthcare, and automotive, as a key factor contributing to market expansion."- says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market is expected to expand across the United States, with a projected market value of US$ 307.3 million by the end of 2033. Factors such as increasing demand, government support, technological advancements, industry collaboration, market competition, and environmental concerns drive the growth of solid-state cooling in the United States.

The United Kingdom also holds a significant market share, with a projected value of US$ 45.5 million by 2033. The United Kingdom's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency drives the demand for solid-state cooling solutions. Business and industry recognition of the benefits, advanced research facilities, and government support contribute to the United Kingdom's position.

China emerged as a profitable market with a projected CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033. Driven by rising demand for connected home services, emerging technology, lifestyle upgrades, and government support for clean energy.

South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 39.5 million by 2033, driven by growing demand, adoption of solid-state cooling, government initiatives, and technological advancements.

The cooling system segment is expected to capture a CAGR of 6.4% due to increasing demand for efficient and reliable cooling solutions across industries.

The medical industry's share in the market is projected to grow by 6.3% as advanced cooling solutions become crucial for medical devices and healthcare facilities.

Recent Development:

Ferrotec Corporation announced the acquisition of MeiVac Incorporated in December 2020. Mediaeval is a market leader in thin-film production systems, components, and process solutions. This acquisition is strategically significant since it can help the corporation strengthen its global presence.

DuPont and Advent International agreed to buy Laird Performance Materials for US$ 2.3 billion in March 2021. Laird Performance Materials is a world-class electromagnetic shielding and thermal management solutions provider.

In March 2021, TEC Microsystems introduced the DX4091, a new QC device for testing a single BiTe pellet. TEC Microsystems updated their 1MA10 TEC Series with new thermoelectric coolers in January 2021. These acquisitions and new product introductions have aided the solid-state cooling market's expansion.

Leading Key Players:

Align Sourcing

AMS Technologies

Crystal Ltd.

Everredtronics

Ferrotec

Hicooltec Electronic

Inheco Industrial Heating & Cooling

Kelk Ltd.

Kryotherm

Laird Thermal Systems

LG Innotek

Merit Technology Group

• Micropelt



Purchase Now and Seize this Opportunity for a Solid-state Cooling Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17427

Solid-state Cooling Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Single Stage

Multi Stage

Thermocycler



By Product:

Refrigeration System

Refrigerators

Freezers

Cooling System

Air Conditioners

Chillers

By End-user Industry:

Medical

Automotive

Consumer

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Industrial Automation Domain:

Industrial Cooling Systems Market Scope : The industrial cooling systems market is projected to have a significant CAGR of 6.1% by 2033 the market is expected to expand from US$ 20.98 billion in 2023 to US$ 37.92 billion by 2033

Cooling Management System Market Analysis : A CAGR of 15.1% is expected of the global cooling management system market, due to the growing demand during the forecast period. It is anticipated to be appraised at US$ 14.87 Bn by 2032

Cooling Tower Fans Market Growth : The global cooling tower fans market is expected to hold a value worth US$ 207.5 million in 2023, reaching US$ 295.5 million in 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the industry is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 3.6%

Cooling Tower Rental Market Trends : The Cooling Tower Rental Market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2033. The FMI report further predicts the overall market valuation would reach US$ 2,100 million by the end of this forecast period by 2033

Solid Control Equipment Market Share : The global solid control equipment market projected CAGR of roughly 10.0%, indicating a considerable need for solid control equipment in both developed and emerging countries. The market for solid control equipment is anticipated to reach US$ 9.15 billion by 2032

Paper And Plastic Film Capacitors Market : The global paper and plastic film capacitors market is poised to surpass US$ 2.7 billion by 2023, surging at a remarkable CAGR of 5.4% through 2033 to reach US$ 4.5 billion.

Electric Submersible Pumps Market Size : The global electric submersible pumps market will likely total US$ 12.1 billion by 2033. It is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 3.6% in the review period 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani