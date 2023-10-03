Legacy Healing Center Expands World-Class Holistic Recovery Services to California

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Healing Center, a renowned leader in behavioral healthcare, is opening a new facility in California, set to open its doors in October. Located in the heart of the iconic Hollywood Hills, this state-of-the-art facility brings top-tier addiction and mental health treatment services to the West Coast.



To celebrate this momentous occasion, Legacy Healing hosted a grand opening event at the end of September. Industry professionals and private practitioners joined for a first look at the innovative and luxury-focused approach to rehabilitation and wellness. The new center's range of amenities includes private chefs, masseuses, medically monitored services, and an array of wellness activities such as hiking, sound bath therapy, yoga, and more.

"Legacy Healing Center is thrilled to join the California Treatment Team in the fight against addiction and mental illness. With an emphasis on trauma resolution, family therapy, intensive case management, and aftercare planning, Legacy has risen to the top of the industry, helping tens of thousands of families at our Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio locations," said David Levin, Chief Clinical Officer of Legacy Healing. "Like Florida, California has one of the largest networks of behavioral healthcare agencies, and we couldn't be more excited to bring our luxurious facilities and amazing treatment team to the West Coast."

Legacy Healing is dedicated to creating a unique and unparalleled experience for its clients, making it a beacon of hope for those seeking transformative change in their lives. With a team of dedicated professionals, each facility offers a holistic approach to recovery and individualized care that addresses addiction and mental health issues.

For more information about Legacy Healing Center and its new Hollywood Hills location, please visit legacyhealing.com .

About Legacy Healing Center:

Legacy Healing Center is a leading provider of addiction and mental health treatment services, with a track record of helping thousands of individuals and families regain their lives and overcome the challenges of addiction and mental health disorders. With facilities in Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, and now California, Legacy Healing offers a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to recovery, emphasizing trauma resolution, individualized therapy, and ongoing aftercare support.

