IgA Nephropathy Market to Exhibit Growth at a Tremendous CAGR of ~20% by 2032 | DelveInsight

As potential therapies with novel mechanisms are being investigated to improve the management of IgAN, it is safe to predict that the IgA nephropathy market space will experience significant growth during the forecast period (2023–2032). However, the challenges of the rigid and burdensome structure of regulatory authorities will decide the fate of all these pipeline therapies and the impact they will have on overall revenue generation.

DelveInsight’s IgA Nephropathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, IgA nephropathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted IgA nephropathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] and China.

Key Takeaways from the IgA Nephropathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the IgA nephropathy market size was found to be USD 500 million in 2022 in the 7MM + China.

in 2022 in the 7MM + China. As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent cases of IgA nephropathy in the 7MM and China were ~1.8 million cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032). Leading IgA nephropathy companies such as Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, Visterra (a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, RemeGen, Chinook Therapeutics, and others are developing novel IgA nephropathy drugs that can be available in the IgA nephropathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel IgA nephropathy drugs that can be available in the IgA nephropathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for IgA nephropathy treatment include Narsoplimab, Iptacopan (LNP023), Atrasentan, Sibeprenlimab (VIS-649), Cemdisiran, Atacicept (VT-001), Telitacicept (RC18), BION-1301 , and others.

and others. In June 2021, the EMA designated sibeprenlimab as an orphan medicine for the treatment of primary IgA nephropathy in the European Union.

IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA Nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, is a kidney disorder characterized by the immune system's misguided response, causing damage to the small blood vessels and filtration system within the kidneys. It results from the presence of an abnormal protein that disrupts kidney filtration. Globally, IgA Nephropathy is the most commonly diagnosed glomerular disease, although its prevalence varies widely across different geographical regions. Diagnosing IgA nephropathy typically involves identifying IgA as the predominant or co-dominant immunoglobulin within the glomerular mesangium through a kidney biopsy. While renal biopsy remains the established method for diagnosing IgAN, there is an ongoing search for novel biomarkers that could enable noninvasive prediction of IgAN, given the elusive nature of its pathogenesis.





IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The IgA nephropathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current IgA nephropathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM + China. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The IgA nephropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM + China segmented into:

Total IgAN Prevalent Cases

Total IgAN Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

IgAN Gender-specific Cases

IgAN Age-specific cases

IgA Nephropathy Treatment Market

According to real-world data analysis, two commonly used therapies for IgA nephropathy (IgAN) to manage symptoms such as hypertension are angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs). To slow down the progression of the disease, corticosteroids and other immunosuppressive agents like mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and cyclophosphamide are also utilized. TARPEYO (budesonide) delayed-release tablet was the first medication approved by the FDA for the treatment of IgAN. This approval, granted in December 2021 via an accelerated process, was in response to the urgent need for safe and effective treatments. It is specifically indicated for IgAN patients at risk of rapid disease progression, typically those with a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/g.

Despite being the first IgA nephropathy treatment to receive regulatory approval, TARPEYO still encounters certain drawbacks, particularly in terms of its cost. Budesonide, a readily accessible corticosteroid available in the form of TARPEYO, comes at a significantly higher price point, leading to apprehension among patients and healthcare professionals alike. Consequently, the elevated cost of TARPEYO remains a substantial hurdle for more widespread utilization by IgAN patients. Additionally, the recently approved FILSPARI (sparsentan) by Travere Therapeutics, Inc./Vifor Pharma now offers another treatment option for the IgAN population.

Key IgA Nephropathy Therapies and Companies

Narsoplimab: Omeros Corporation

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

Sibeprenlimab (VIS-649): Visterra (a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical)

Cemdisiran: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Atacicept (VT-001): Vera Therapeutics

Telitacicept (RC18): RemeGen

BION-1301: Chinook Therapeutics

IgA Nephropathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the IgA nephropathy market are expected to change in the coming years. The robust pipeline features several cutting-edge treatments, such as iptacopan and narsoplimab, within the rapidly evolving landscape of emerging therapies. These advancements in science have enabled us to pinpoint novel biomarkers for disease diagnosis and progression monitoring, ultimately leading to the development of disease-specific treatments. Given its orphan status, these innovative therapies have the potential to secure Orphan designation, granting them exclusive marketing rights for a period of up to 7 years. Furthermore, with the recent Phase III Part B results of TARPEYO, we anticipate securing full approval in the US, EU, and the UK. This will not only expand its indications but also facilitate entry into the Chinese IgAN market, broadening access for a larger patient population.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the IgA nephropathy market. TARPEYO's pricing considerably exceeds that of other budesonide formulations, posing a significant barrier to its market expansion. Safety concerns often result in limited patient access, as seen with FILSPARI, which the FDA placed under the REMS program due to its hepatotoxic and embryo-fetal toxic effects. Patients with respiratory or intestinal infections frequently experience worsened disease outcomes, and the immune system’s response plays a crucial role. Approved drugs, due to their accelerated approval status, have a narrow scope of use, benefiting only a limited patient group.

Furthermore, the IgA nephropathy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the IgA nephropathy market growth.

IgA Nephropathy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 IgA Nephropathy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] and China IgA Nephropathy Market Size in 2022 USD 500 Million Key IgA Nephropathy Companies Omeros Corporation, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, Visterra (a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, RemeGen, Chinook Therapeutics, and others Key IgA Nephropathy Therapies Narsoplimab, Iptacopan (LNP023), Atrasentan, Sibeprenlimab (VIS-649), Cemdisiran, Atacicept (VT-001), Telitacicept (RC18), BION-1301, and others

Scope of the IgA Nephropathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: IgA Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies

IgA Nephropathy current marketed and emerging therapies IgA Nephropathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging IgA Nephropathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging IgA Nephropathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, IgA Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. IgA Nephropathy Market Key Insights 2. IgA Nephropathy Market Report Introduction 3. IgA Nephropathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. IgA Nephropathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. IgA Nephropathy Treatment and Management 7. IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. IgA Nephropathy Marketed Drugs 10. IgA Nephropathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major IgA Nephropathy Market Analysis 12. IgA Nephropathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

