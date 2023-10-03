American Banker names Bonnie Lee as one of 2023’s The Most Powerful Women to Watch™ honorees

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that Bonnie Lee, its President and CEO, has been recognized as a 2023 American Banker Most Powerful Women to Watch honoree. Now in its 21st year, American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ initiative recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services.



“These women represent so much more than world-class business acumen and inspirational leadership skills,” says Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief at American Banker. “They symbolize the perseverance it takes to create meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creativity that’s essential to drive the industry into a new age.”

This year’s honorees will be recognized at THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING gala which takes place October 5, 2023, at The Glasshouse in New York City. The gala is part of a week-long celebration which includes THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING conference , which is open to all, on October 3-4th.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside so many accomplished women and congratulate each of them on their achievements,” says Bonnie Lee. “As I reflect on this award, my hope is that we continue to instill the next generation of bankers with a mindset of strong stewardship and a passion to build strong relationships with the communities we serve.”

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker’s transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

