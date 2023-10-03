Catalyzing Global Access: Innovations in Vein Health

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading healthcare organizations Inteleos and Dr. Smile Medical Group joined forces on Monday, September 25, 2023, to commemorate a significant milestone in their partnership for the advancement of vein healthcare innovations through the Global CHIVA Program. The event, held at Inteleos' Global HQs in Rockville, Maryland, witnessed the participation of distinguished guests, including Maryland Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich , Dale Cyr, CEO of Inteleos, and Dr. Smile Chang, Founder and CEO of Dr. Smile Medical Group.



The meeting began with the distinguished presence of Maryland Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, who delivered the opening remarks. His presence highlighted the local government's strong support for healthcare innovation within Montgomery County, a region renowned for hosting esteemed healthcare institutions such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention, the National Institute of Health, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and Inteleos. The strategic importance and robust ecosystem make Montgomery County a hotspot for life sciences, biotech, pharmaceuticals, medtech, and healthcare IT-related industries. His remarks underscored the county's commitment to fostering global collaborations that improve the well-being of the community.

Dale Cyr, CEO of Inteleos, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, "Inteleos is honored to collaborate with Dr. Smile Medical Group in our shared mission to advance global healthcare. Together, we have pushed boundaries, unlocked new possibilities, and, most importantly, will soon improve the lives of countless patients. We look forward to continuing this journey, striving for excellence in every facet of our work."

Dr. Smile Chang, Founder and CEO of Dr. Smile Medical Group, echoed these sentiments, stating, "Our partnership with Inteleos exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of healthcare excellence. The Global CHIVA Program has been a labor of love, driven by our shared vision of transforming vein healthcare. It is a privilege to stand here today, looking ahead to the many more milestones we will conquer together."

As the collaboration between Dr. Smile Medical Group and Inteleos enters its third year, the commitment to innovation, quality patient care, and the pursuit of excellence remains unwavering even through the global pandemic. The Global CHIVA Program serves as a beacon of hope for patients, healthcare professionals, and innovators worldwide, demonstrating that, through collaboration and dedication, the future of healthcare is brighter than ever.

About Maryland Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich:

Marc Elrich was elected as Montgomery County Executive in Maryland on Nov. 6, 2018. Under his leadership, the Montgomery County Government is committed to providing exceptional service to our many diverse communities, residents and businesses.

About Inteleos:

Inteleos is a global non-profit medical certification organization that manages the following Councils and Foundation: American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®), the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™), the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™, and Inteleos Foundation. Over the past 40+ years, more than 158,000 sonographers, physicians and other medical imaging professionals from 70 countries have been certified by ARDMS, APCA and the POCUS Certification Academy.

About Dr. Smile Medical Group:

Dr. Smile Medical Group is a pioneering healthcare organization specializing in advanced vein care and treatment. With a mission to enhance the quality of life for patients through innovative healthcare solutions, Dr. Smile Medical Group is at the forefront of clinics, research, education, and patient care in the field of vein healthcare.