OWLT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation into the Fairness of Owlet's De-SPAC Merger

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Owlet, Inc. (f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp.) ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) stock prior to July 14, 2021.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of Owlet's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the Owlet 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, Owlet stock began spiraling downwards.

The Owlet de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Owlet has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

