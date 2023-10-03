SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind DigitalOcean Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. ("DigitalOcean") (NYSE: DOCN) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 16, 2023 and August 25, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in DigitalOcean, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/digitalocean-class-action-submission-form/?prid=50256&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against DigitalOcean includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants lacked the skills and experience to assess complicated tax matters and therefore did not design or maintain effective controls over the Company’s accounting for income taxes; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ financial statements during the Class Period were inaccurate and materially misleading.

DEADLINE: November 13, 2023

Aggrieved DigitalOcean investors only have until November 13, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com