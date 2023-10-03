SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind CS Disco Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 20, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco") (NYSE: LAW) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against CS Disco includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) strong, rapid growth in revenues attributed to customer usage of CS Disco's cloud-based electronic discovery platform was, in fact, attributable to just a handful of large customers; (ii) there were significant headwinds to growing CS Disco's revenues; (iii) CS Disco lacked advance visibility into changes in demand from individual customers over time; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements and purported risk disclosures about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: November 20, 2023

Aggrieved CS Disco investors only have until November 20, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com