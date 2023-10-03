Bacon Market is estimated to be US$ 92.32 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period- By PMI

Covina, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bacon is obtained by pieces of smoked or salted meat from back or sides of pig and often consumed in breakfast and is served with pancakes, eggs, or waffles. They are widely used in hamburgers and sandwiches to enhance their flavor.

Growing demand for convenient meat products with high quality and shelf life has contributed in target market growth. Novelty bacon dishes and other bacon related items have become popular due to its high protein content in developed countries. Further, supply chain management and advancements in food processing have helped in procurement of bacon across food units which is expected to boost the demand for Bacon Market growth.

Key highlights:

In June 2023, the Hormel Foods launched four new bacon toppings products which includes, real chopped bacon, pecanwood real bacon crumbles, cherrywood real bacon crumbles and single serve real bacon bits. The new launched product are made from 100% bacon.

Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2020 US$ 62.9 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 US$ 92.32 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.9% Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2030 Key Companies Covered Tyson Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, WH Group Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, JBS SA, Fresh Mark, Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Great British Meat Co., Seaboard Corporation, and Maple Leaf Foods.

Bacon Market Trends:

Healthier Options: Growing demand for lower-sodium, lower-fat, and nitrate-free bacon.

Growing demand for lower-sodium, lower-fat, and nitrate-free bacon. Alternative Proteins: Increased popularity of alternative bacon products like turkey, chicken, and plant-based options.

Increased popularity of alternative bacon products like turkey, chicken, and plant-based options. Flavor Innovation: Bacon with unique flavors, such as maple, sriracha, and smoked varieties.

Bacon with unique flavors, such as maple, sriracha, and smoked varieties. Sustainable Sourcing: A focus on sustainable and ethically sourced bacon products.

A focus on sustainable and ethically sourced bacon products. Convenience: Ready-to-eat and pre-cooked bacon products for on-the-go consumers.

Ready-to-eat and pre-cooked bacon products for on-the-go consumers. Global Fusion: Bacon incorporated into diverse international cuisines and fusion dishes.

Analyst View:

Changing consumer preference for meat-based breakfast options, including bacon, over other breakfast options, such as pancakes has become a leading factor in target market growth. Fast-food chains, such as McDonald’s, Burger King, and Carl's Jr. have introduced more bacon options to their food menus in different flavor profiles, in order to improve consumer satisfaction, thereby propelling Bacon market growth.

Market Segmentation:

By type:

Standard Bacon

Ready-to-Eat Bacon

By Distribution Channel

Foodservice Channel

Full-service Restaurants

Quick-service Restaurants

Cafes & Bars

Other Foodservice Channels

Retail Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Other Retail Channels)

Bacon Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growth Factors:

Steady Consumer Demand

Versatile Usage

Continuous Innovation

Market Dynamics:

Price Volatility

Shifting Consumer Preferences

Regulatory Compliance

Prominent Players in Bacon Market:

Tyson Foods, Inc.,

Hormel Foods Corporation,

WH Group Limited,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

JBS SA,

Fresh Mark, Inc.,

Maple Leaf Foods,

Great British Meat Co.,

Seaboard Corporation,

Maple Leaf Foods.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the bacon market continues to thrive due to steady consumer demand, its versatility in various culinary applications, and a culture of continuous innovation. However, market dynamics like price volatility, changing consumer preferences, and the need for regulatory compliance pose challenges that players in the industry must navigate to maintain and expand their market presence. Adaptation to health-conscious and sustainable trends, along with effective marketing strategies, will likely play a crucial role in the future growth and sustainability of the bacon market.

