RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., Announces Simon Tsu, CFA, Appointed as the New Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Vancouver, BC , Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2) (“the Company”) wishes to correct an error in our earlier press release dated September 28th, 2023, regarding the appointment of our new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary. The name of the appointee was misspelled in the previous announcement.



We are pleased to clarify that Simon Tso, CFA, CPA, not Simon Tsu, has been appointed as our new Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2023. We apologise for the confusion and any inconvenience caused.

We appreciate your understanding and thank you for your continued support. For more information about Simon's background and about RevoluGROUP Canada Inc., please visit www.RevoluGROUP.com.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

