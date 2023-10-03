SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates NEWR, PFSW, THRN, CEQP

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)’s sale to Francisco Partners for $87.00 per share in cash. If you are a New Relic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW)’s sale to GXO Logistics, Inc. for $7.50 per share in cash. If you are a PFSweb shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN)’s sale to L Catterton for $10.20 per share in cash. If you are a Thorne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)’s sale to Energy Transfer LP for 2.07 Energy Transfer common units for each Crestwood common unit. Upon closing, Crestwood common unitholders are expected to own approximately 6.5% of Energy Transfer’s outstanding common units. If you are a Crestwood shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

