Nxu One Megawatt+ Charging System Delivers 1.6MWh and Demonstrates Impressive Utilization Rate During First Weekend of Field Trials

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company developing and manufacturing innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, delivered more than 1.6 MWh to EV customers in the first weekend of public charging field trials. On a mission to meet the demand for more powerful, reliable, convenient charging experiences, Nxu has launched introductory 20 cents per kWh charging pricing.



Users simply need to create a Nxu One Charging profile with payment information and visit the charging station at 1828 N. Higley Road in Mesa, Ariz., to experience the Nxu One Megawatt+ Charging System, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., customers can access the charging lounge, which features restrooms, air conditioning, Wi-Fi and water and coffee.

“Our powerful, standard-agnostic charging technology is designed to meet the diverse needs of EV drivers. I’m happy to say that in the first few days of public charging, the Nxu One exceeded expectations,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. “We delivered more than 1.6MWh of power and saw a utilization rate over 20 percent. We’re offering EV drivers a differentiated experience while they wait and plan to iterate on ways to make it even better in the future.”

The Nxu One Charging System is the only universal, dual-technology solution available for public charging. It is designed to support up to 4.5MW of bi-directional DC power and up to 50kW of bi-directional AC power. Nxu One adapts to any vehicle that supports CCS, charging as fast as the vehicle will allow – whether that’s a Chevy Bolt or an EV semi. A seamless cloud experience provides charging monitoring and payment solutions on your mobile device.

Additionally, Nxu charging technology is designed to ensure that the electrification of high-demand highway routes is reliable and future-proofed with consistent energy storage and megawatt+ charging capabilities. The company is making progress on its plans to secure a permanent charging location in Quartzsite, Ariz., a critical location between Phoenix and Los Angeles, looking toward possible construction in 2024.

About Nxu, Inc.

Nxu, Inc. is a domestic technology company leveraging its intellectual property and innovations to support e-Mobility and energy storage solutions. Driving the energy future, Nxu is developing an ecosystem of industry-leading grid level energy storage solutions, charging infrastructure and over-air cloud management – encompassed by Nxu’s seamless subscription-based models. For more information, visit www.nxuenergy.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

