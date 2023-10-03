ProSomnus Announces Participation in the 2023 Roth Capital Healthcare Opportunities Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA) (the “Company”), a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (“OSA”), today announces management’s participation in the 2023 Roth Capital Healthcare Opportunities Conference at the Yale Club in New York City on October 12, 2023.



ProSomnus’ Chief Executive Officer, Len Liptak, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Dow, will deliver a presentation and engage in investor 1x1s. The presentation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus (NASDAQ: OSA) is a leading CPAP alternative for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a serious medical disease affecting over 1 billion people worldwide, that is associated with comorbidities including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus intraoral medical devices are engineered to precisely track the treatment plan and anatomy for each patient. Non-invasive, patient preferred and easy to use, ProSomnus devices have demonstrated excellent efficacy, safety, adherence, and overall outcomes in a growing body of clinical investigations. ProSomnus precision intraoral devices are FDA-cleared, patented, and covered by commercial medical insurance, Medicare, TRICARE and many Government sponsored healthcare plans around the world, representing over 200 million covered lives. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

