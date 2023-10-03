IO Biotech Announces Three Poster Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IO Biotech (Nasdaq: IOBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on its T-win® technology platform, announced three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023), to be held in San Diego, California on November 1-5, 2023. Two of the posters will include new in vivo and in vitro data related to IO Biotech’s lead therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 study. The third poster contains new pre-clinical data for the next candidate in the IO Biotech pipeline, IO112, which targets Arginase 1.



Poster Presentations

Title: T Cell Receptor Diversity Analysis of in vitro-Expanded T cells Against IDO1 and PD-L1-Derived Peptides

Abstract Number: 1029

Presenter: Preeyam Patel, PhD, Senior Scientist, IO Biotech

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Location and time: Poster Hall: 9:00 a.m.– 7:00 p.m. PDT; Poster session Lunch 12:00 –1.30 p.m.; Poster reception 5:10 – 6:40 p.m.

Title: Peptide vaccination against PD-L1 reduces tumor growth in preclinical models through stimulation of PD-L1-targeting T cells in the tumor microenvironment

Abstract Number: 1468

Presenter: Marion Chapellier, PhD, Senior Scientist, IO Biotech

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Location and time: Poster Hall: 9:00 a.m.– 8.30 p.m. PDT; Poster session lunch 11:55 a.m. – 1:25 p.m.; Poster reception 7:00 – 8.30 p.m.

Title: Arginase-1 vaccine promotes T cell immunity against arginase 1+ cells, controls tumor growth via immune modulation of tumor microenvironment

Abstract Number: 1335

Presenter: Marco Carretta, PhD, Senior Scientist, IO Biotech

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Location and time: Poster Hall: 9 a.m.– 7 p.m. PDT; Poster session lunch 12:00 – 1.30 p.m.; Poster reception 5:10 – 6:40 p.m.

About IO102-IO103

IO102-IO103 is an investigational immune-modulating cancer vaccine designed to target the immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by the proteins indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO) and programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1). The company is currently conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial (IOB-013/KN-D18; NCT05155254) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced melanoma patients, a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-022/KN-D38; NCT05077709) evaluating IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancer, and a Phase 2 basket trial (IOB-032/PN-E40; NCT05280314) evaluating IO102-IO103 plus pembrolizumab as a perioperative treatment in solid tumors including Melanoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck (SCCHN). The clinical trial is sponsored by IO Biotech and conducted in collaboration with Merck. IO Biotech maintains global commercial rights to IO102-IO103.

About IOB-032/PN-E40 Phase 2 Basket Trial in Solid Tumors

IOB-032/PN-E40, (NCT05280314) is a multi-center, multi-arm basket trial evaluating anti-tumor activity, safety, and immune infiltration of IO102-IO103 in combination with pembrolizumab as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment. This proof-of-concept trial will be focused initially on two indications and will include patients with resectable tumors in Melanoma and SCCHN.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on its T-win® vaccine platform. The T-win platform is a novel approach to cancer vaccines designed to activate T cells to target the most important immunosuppressive cells in the tumor microenvironment. IO Biotech is advancing in clinical studies its lead cancer vaccine candidate, IO102-IO103, targeting IDO and PD-L1, and through preclinical development its other pipeline candidates. Based on positive Phase 1/2 data, IO102-IO103 has been granted break through designation by the US Food and Drug Administration. IO Biotech is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and has US headquarters in New York, New York.

