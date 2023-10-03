Lamar Advertising Company to Release Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-800-420-1271 or 1-785-424-1634 Passcode: 63104 Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations Available through Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time Company Contact: Buster Kantrow Director of Investor Relations (225) 926-1000 bkantrow@lamar.com



