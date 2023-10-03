Introducing Dumb Money: The Game-Changing Crypto Project on the Ethereum Chain

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where traditional finance has left many feeling like mere spectators, a group of passionate individuals decided it was time to take matters into their own hands. Inspired by the GameStop saga that captivated the world, they proudly embraced the label of "APE" and embarked on a mission to reshape the financial landscape. Today, Dumb Money, a crypto project on the Ethereum Chain, is unveiled to the public, poised to revolutionize the way investments are perceived.





The GameStop saga served as a rallying point for a new generation of investors who chose to be called "APES." This term gained fame in the crypto world, symbolizing a united community's strength against conventional markets. Drawing inspiration from this movement, some of these "APES" from Reddit and GameStop decided to code their own project Dumb Money ($GME) , a symbol of community unity against traditional financial systems.







As part of this revolutionary journey, Dumb Money is proud to announce the launch of the DumbMoney Movie, an event that promises to make waves on Twitter. The community behind Dumb Money believes that their collective strength will propel them to new heights of popularity and connection within the crypto world.







Dumb Money's mission is clear: to bring together every "APE" on Earth, gather all the "degens," and elevate everyone together. This community is here to disrupt the system and turn the financial market on its head. Imagine sharing stories of massive gains from $GME, not from traditional stocks, but from the Ethereum blockchain. It's a thrilling vision, and Dumb Money aims to make it a reality.







With an experienced and passionate team, dedicated moderators, professional developers and a community that lives by the mantra of ‘HODL’, Dumb Money is well on its way to the moon and beyond.







For more information and to get involved, please visit the official resources:





Website: https://www.dumbmoneytoken.vip

Telegram: https://t.me/DumbMoneyERC

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DumbMoneyERC









Disclaimer:



The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

