Spay and Neuter Market to hit USD 3.6 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spay and Neuter Market size is projected to be valued at USD 3.6 billion by 2032. The rising concerted efforts of animal welfare organizations and government agencies to promote spay and neuter procedures is expected to propel the industry gains. Of late, there has been rising emphasis on advocating responsible pet ownership for addressing the challenges associated with pet overpopulation.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6320

The introduction of animal welfare organizations is creating public awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering. For instance, in August 2021, the Spay It Forward program was introduced to limit the number of stray animals in Gregg County. Additionally, the a strong availability of government-sponsored initiatives to provide funding or grants to support low-income pet owners in getting their animals spayed or neutered.

Spay and neuter cats segment to record substantial progress

Spay and neuter market from the cats segment experienced substantial expansion in 2022 and is projected to expand at considerable rate through 2032. The growing emphasis on controlling cat population in a bid to reduce the number of stray and feral cats suffering from poor health is contributing to the increasing adoption of spaying and neutering. Additionally, the surging efforts of animal welfare organizations, veterinary clinics, and government initiatives on promoting responsible pet ownership. For instance, in June 2023, Animal Center initiated a special adoption campaign during the Shelter Cat Month.

Veterinary hospitals to record substantial demand

Spay and neuter market from the veterinary hospital provider segment is set to witness robust progression between 2023 and 2032. This can be attributed to the wide availability of expertise and facilities for safe and effective spaying and neutering in veterinary hospitals. These facilities also provide a range of related services, including pre-surgery consultations and post-operative care. For instance, in February 2023, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced a collaboration that would allow qualified Fresno residents to access reduced or no-cost spay and neuter procedures for their pet animals.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Spay and neuter market in the Asia Pacific recorded considerable evolution in 2022 and is poised to expand at notable CAGR from 2023-2032. This expansion can be attributed to the rising awareness of responsible pet ownership and the surging need for population control, especially in densely populated urban areas. Moreover, the increase in pet adoption rates and pet ownership is driving the demand for spaying and neutering services. According to Euromonitor International, the pet dog population in Singapore will reach around 114,000 in 2023, up over 3% from 2019. Additionally, the influence of Western pet care practices and animal welfare organizations is expected to promote the regional market expansion.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6320

Spay and Neuter Industry Participants

Some of the major players operating in the spay and neuter market include Spay & Neuter, Brown Veterinary Hospital, Auburn Valley Humane Society, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., East Valley Veterinary Clinic, Indian Street Animal Clinic, Animal Spay-Neuter Clinic, S/Nipped Clinic, Houston Humane Society, Naoi Animal Hospital, Fix Long Beach, and Holt Road Pet Hospital among others.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Spay and Neuter Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing awareness about the benefits of spaying and neutering

3.2.1.2 Expansion of mobile spay and neuter clinics

3.2.1.3 Advancement in the spay and neuter surgical procedures

3.2.1.4 Supportive initiatives by public/ private organizations

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 Risk associated with spay and neuter surgeries

3.2.2.2 Regulations/ cultural beliefs against spay and neuter surgeries in some countries

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By animal type

3.3.2 By provider

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.4 Company positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard, 2022

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.