HR Analytics Market to cross $11 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The HR analytics market valuation is expected to exceed USD 11 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, consistent technological breakthroughs in the human resource space will stimulate industry growth during 2023 to 2032. The development of advanced analytics tools and technologies, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, has made it easier to collect, process, and analyze HR data. These technologies enhance the accuracy and depth of HR analytics.

A recent study by B2B Reviews found that over 50% of IT HR professionals are utilizing AI chatbots like ChatGPT for various tasks in their departments, such as training, surveys, performance evaluations, and hiring. Surprisingly, 10% of IT HR professionals admitted using ChatGPT for drafting employee termination notices. The research surveyed 792 tech employees and 213 tech HR professionals and highlighted that ChatGPT significantly enhances time-saving and overall efficiency in HR roles. By automating tasks like interview scheduling, onboarding, and candidate follow-ups, HR staff reported saving an average of 70 minutes per week.

The HR analytics market from the solutions segment will grow substantially through 2032, driven by factors such as the increasing emphasis on data-driven HR practices to optimize talent management and boost employee engagement. For instance, companies like Google have leveraged HR analytics to improve recruitment processes by analyzing candidate data and reducing hiring time. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for HR analytics solutions in managing remote workforces, enhancing workforce planning, and monitoring employee well-being, further accelerating its adoption across industries.

The HR analytics market from the workforce planning segment will expand at a decent CAGR from 2023 to 2032. HR analytics solutions and services are gaining popularity in workforce planning applications owing to their ability to provide data-driven insights for informed decision-making. For instance, during the pandemic, companies like IBM utilized HR analytics to adapt to remote work needs, ensuring a seamless transition for employees. These tools help organizations predict workforce trends, identify skills gaps, and optimize workforce distribution, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring the right talent is in place for future needs.





The HR analytics market from healthcare segment will propel at a notable growth rate between 2023 and 2032, on account of several factors. One significant driver is the increasing need for cost-effective staffing solutions and efficient resource allocation, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, healthcare institutions like the Mayo Clinic have utilized HR analytics to optimize nurse staffing levels, ensuring that they have the right number of nurses with the necessary skills at any given time, leading to better patient care and cost savings.



Europe HR analytics market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing recognition of the value of data-driven HR practices in optimizing workforce management. For instance, companies like Siemens have implemented HR analytics solutions to enhance talent acquisition and retention strategies. Additionally, Europe's stringent data privacy regulations, such as GDPR, have compelled organizations to invest in HR analytics to ensure compliance while harnessing workforce insights, further fueling the industry's growth in Europe.

Some of the leading companies involved in the HR analytics market include Sisense Inc., Konor, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., MicroStrategy Inc., Infor, GainInsights, Workday, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tableau, Software, LLC., Cegid, Sage Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., UKG Inc., IBM Corporation, Crunchr, and Visier, Inc.

These companies are indeed actively adopting new growth strategies to bolster their capabilities and expand their offerings in the market. These strategies allow them to tap into new technologies, markets, and talent pools, ultimately strengthening their competitive positions in the HR analytics industry. For instance, in June 2023, Oracle integrated features powered by generative AI into its Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management platform. These capabilities, powered by Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure generative AI service, are designed to enhance efficiency for employees, candidates, recruiters, and managers and streamline HR processes.

