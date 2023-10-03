INVNT™ to Curate and Host the Innovation-fueled “Discovery Stage” at the Inaugural SXSW Sydney® 2023

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With SXSW Sydney around the corner, INVNT™ , the global live brand storytelling agency has been announced as the host and curator of the festival’s “Discovery Stage”. Centered around innovation and future-forward thinking conversation, the stage will consist of speakers, panels and networking opportunities where exceptional visions are shared and ideas for the future are born.

The partnership with INVNT and SXSW Sydney affirms INVNT’s position in the market as tech and innovation leaders, as they continue to deliver best-in-class experiences at the intersection of live, digital, and content, having collaborated with clients such as Xero, Circles.Life, Lamborghini, Sydney WorldPride, American Express, Netflix, and more to deliver innovative brand storytelling. Sitting in collaboration with the company’s APAC operations is INVNT.ATOM™ , the digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™ , who will provide its Web3 and tech-backed expertise to support brands to chart a course, navigate, activate & create new opportunities at the digital frontier of the spatial web.

“Adopting our mantra of 'Challenge Everything', we’re setting ourselves the challenge to deliver a stage ignited by ground-breaking innovation that will shape the way we live our lives. At the core of INVNT sits storytelling - we thrive on sharing stories that are disruptive and inspire the future of creativity. INVNT is thrilled to be partnering with SXSW Sydney to bring on stage the stories of innovators, pioneers, and creators within the ever-changing landscape,” says Laura Roberts, Managing Director of [INVNT GROUP] APAC.

“We’re looking forward to working with INVNT to deliver an exclusive line-up that will give audiences a glimpse of possible futures, steered by all things transformative in technology and innovation. We’ll be exploring diverse ways of thinking and creating. We’re so thrilled to spark some inspiration and see what future-changing ideas are discovered on this stage,” says Fenella Kerneborne, Head of Conference Programming, and Caroline Pegram, Head of Tech & Innovation at SXSW Sydney.

The Discovery Stage will be held at the Tech and Innovation Expo of the International Convention Center (ICC) Sydney, from October 18-21, with the wider SXSW Sydney event running from October 15 – 22. Full event programming details will be announced in the coming weeks. Venue will be subject to capacity. Available at sxswsydney.com .

About INVNT™

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company's ‘challenge everything’ positioning statement helps world class brands share their stories with audiences that matter. Part of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Dubai, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.. For more information visit www.invnt.com .

About INVNT.ATOM™

INVNT.ATOM, part of [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, is an innovation and brand experience agency devoted to helping global brands chart a course, navigate, activate, and create new opportunities at the digital frontier of Web3. Headquartered in Singapore, the collective of strategists, marketers, creators, programmers, matchmakers, and thought leaders, turn strategies into stories and stories into experiences that engage communities on the global stage. For more information about INVNT.ATOM, visit: www.invntatom.com .

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT. Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a portfolio of disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations innovate and impact audiences everywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit www.invntgroup.com .

About SXSW Sydney®

Futurist conference and festival, South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney, will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries come together in the heart of Sydney Harbour. The event is a week-long program stacked with more than 1,000 ground-breaking events and networking sessions across pillars of Tech and Innovation, Games, Music, Screen and Culture.

Informed by a multicultural landscape and an enduring preservation of past, present and future Indigenous cultural heritage, Sydney offers a rich and exciting arts and culture scene with beautiful galleries, acclaimed theatres and burgeoning performance spaces. https://sxswsydney.com/

