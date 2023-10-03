EarlyBirds Helps Energy Companies Find Innovative Solutions For A Cleaner, More Sustainable Future

Forde, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an OSINT and open innovation ecosystem, is helping energy companies find innovative solutions to reduce their carbon footprint, improve efficiency, and develop new sources of energy.

The 2015 Paris Climate Accords saw 196 nations come together and pledge to limit global warming to 1.5°C by the year 2100. To achieve the ambitious goal, greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 43% by 2030. Since the energy demands cannot be dramatically changed in a short time to meet these targets, as it would entail a slump in economic growth, the solution lies in harnessing clean and renewable energy sources and sustainable practices.

However, roadblocks to the mass adoption of clean energy persist. First, their high initial costs and longer payback periods make them unappealing to private enterprises. This is compounded by fickle support from world governments in terms of regulations and supportive policies. Moreover, some areas are just not suited for implementing green technologies due to their geography.

Kris Poria, one of the co-founders and CEO of EarlyBirds, expands, “Over the last two centuries, the world has come to rely on fossil fuels to a great extent to fuel its prosperity. It is not easy to let go of this inertia and potentially disrupt existing business models. The transition is most likely to be fraught with seemingly insurmountable challenges that will hurt the profitability and viability of any business venture. There is also a distinct lack of awareness among decision-makers about innovations that can impact this transition. If you are working on such an innovative solution, sign up for the EarlyBirds platform at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.”

Thankfully, several promising technologies on the horizon give humanity a fighting chance against the impending climate catastrophe. The first approach aims to enable the widespread use of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and geothermal power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuels in electricity generation and transportation.

The distribution and utilization can also be improved using advanced energy storage technologies, like grid-scale batteries and pumped hydro storage, enabling efficient utilization of intermittent renewable energy sources and ensuring a stable and reliable power supply. This can be supplemented with the use of integrated smart grids to optimize energy distribution, facilitate the integration of renewables, and enhance energy efficiency.

To make better use of the energy that is being generated, governments can consider electrifying the transportation sector with electric vehicles to significantly decrease carbon emissions, especially when powered by renewable energy sources. Energy-efficient and eco-friendly green construction materials and techniques can help reduce emissions from buildings and infrastructure.

Finally, some technologies in the making are also available to reduce emissions from existing sources. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies capture CO2 emissions from industrial processes and power plants, preventing them from entering the atmosphere and sequestering them underground. Taking it to the next step, carbon removal technologies such as direct air capture and enhanced weathering can be widely adopted to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, assisting in offsetting emissions.

EarlyBirds has created a platform that allows industry leaders, innovators, and subject matter experts to work together and find solutions to wicked problems such as climate change while also benefiting their businesses. The platform can connect energy companies with innovative solutions and expertise to tackle their hardest business problems. Private and public organizations that want to find the best partners to grow with are urged to sign up as Early Adopters on the EarlyBirds platform by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

Jeff Penrose, EarlyBirds’ other co-founder, talks about how the platform works to deliver results for Early Adopters by saying, “With us, you get insights into global industry innovation capabilities, source, analyze, and curate global innovators for your solutions and partnerships, and search and buy innovations, such as proof of concepts and trials, in your industry and business functions based on what business outcomes they provide.”

Early Adopters at EarlyBirds can sign up for the Explorer Program which is designed for businesses who need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required. Its Challenger Program is designed to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the business, technical, commercial, and business risk requirements.

For more information, readers who want to be a part of the Open Innovation Ecosystem fostered by EarlyBirds are urged to visit earlybirds.io.

###

For more information about EarlyBirds, contact the company here:



EarlyBirds

Mr Kris Poria and Mr Jeff Penrose

+61 401 287 060

support@earlybirds.io

‘FORDE’ SUITE 10, LEVEL 1, 26 FRANCIS FORDE BOULEVARD, FORDE, ACT 2914