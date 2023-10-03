Commercial Display Market To Reach USD 92.9 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 7.3%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Commercial Display Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Display (Flat, Curved), By Display Size (32-52 Inches, 52-75 Inches, 75+ Inches), By Industry, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The commercial display market size was valued at USD 46.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 92.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 7.3%. The global commercial display market report offers a comprehensive view of the industry scenario, market segments, regional, and competitive analysis.

Commercial displays are exclusively electronic displays that can be managed centrally or individually to showcase text, animations, and video messages to the audience. They are a distinct subset of electronic displays with specific display features. Commercial displays are generally used in airport lobby areas, railway stations, open kiosks, menu boards, and large conference rooms. Marketing activities across industries are carried out through digital technologies to advertise products and services to appeal to a broad audience. Additionally, the demand for OLED, micro, and mini LED displays has surged in the past few years and has a broader scope for educating the masses, adding more to the brand value.

The demand for commercial displays is on the rise in developing countries. The demand for commercial display advertising is multiplying due to urbanization. The products are marketed and advertised around various commercial spaces such as malls, commercial buildings, etc. In addition, governments across the globe employ commercial displays to educate people on socially diverse topics like pollution, waste control, and population control.

The commercial display market is growing with the increasing popularity of 4K and 8K displays. Currently, gesture-based sensors are in the developmental stage and have a user-friendly design. Touchscreen displays have a huge demand in retail, healthcare, corporate environments, and hospitality. The demand for touchscreen displays has grown due to their highly immersive user experience. This is also driving the adoption of touchscreen displays in the common public.

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Commercial Display Market Market Size in 2022 USD 46.3 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 92.9 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 7.3% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Technology LCD, LED, OLED By Component Hardware, Software By Display Flat, Curved By Display Size 32-52 inches, 52-75 inches, 75+inches By Industry Retail, Hotels, Entertainment, Healthcare, Education Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa, among others Major Market Players Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, LG, Panasonic, Sharp, Sony, Samsung, CDW Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, and Koninklijke.

Segmentation Overview:

The global commercial display market has been segmented based on technology, component, display, display size, industry, and region. LED has emerged as the leading technology for commercial display. Hardware is the leading component owing to the rise in use of display devices at public places

North America is a leading region for the oilfield communications market. The growing retail landscape, increasing tourism, airport security, and many other factors have triggered its demand in the U.S. market. Europe is a prominent market for commercial display and is projected to reveal promising growth throughout the forecast period.

Commercial Display Market Report Highlights:

The commercial display market growth is projected at a CAGR of 7.3% by 2032.

Commercial display market growth is significantly driven by the increasing use for marketing purposes. Besides, the high spending capacity on advertising and marketing triggers the need for commercial displays in public places.

Based on component, the hardware segment is leading owing to the rapid demand for display devices with user-active interfaces.

North America is a significant market for commercial displays and is widely used in the retail, food & beverages industry. Also, the growing demand for touchscreen kiosks at metro stations, railways, and airports has contributed to market development.



Some prominent players in the commercial display market report include Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, LG, Panasonic, Sharp, Sony, Samsung, CDW Corporation, NEC Display Solutions, and Koninklijke.

Key Developments in the Industry:

In 2023, in a joint collaboration amongst researchers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, Osaka University, Shizuoka University, the University of Toyama, and the Institute of Molecular Science to design a novel OLED device with an ultralow voltage for blue emission and a peak wavelength. With this, blue OLEDs are expected to witness a major breakthrough in terms of energy-saving with relaying maximum efficiency.

In 2023, ViewSonic Corp launched the new Direct View LED as an expansion of its product portfolio of commercial displays.

Commercial Display Market Report Segmentation:

Commercial Display Market, By Technology (2023-2032)

LCD

LED

OLED

Commercial Display Market, By Components (2023-2032)

Hardware

Software

Commercial Display Market, By Display (2023-2032)

Flat

Curved

Commercial Display Market, By Display Size (2023-2032)

32-52 inches

52-75 inches

75+ inches

Commercial Display Market, By Industry (2023-2032)

Retail

Hotels

Entertainment

Healthcare

Education

Commercial Display Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



