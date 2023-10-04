Agricultural Biologicals Market Size To Reach USD 46.3 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 13.3%. Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataHorizzon Research Published a report titled, "Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Growth, Share, Statistics Report, By Product Type (Biofertilizers, Biostimulants, Biopesticides), By Application Mode, By Crop Type, By Region Forecasts, 2023-2032."

According to DataHorizzon Research, The agricultural biologicals market size was valued at USD 13.4 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 46.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 13.3%. The report comprehensively analyzes the global market scenarios with key takeaways. The report also highlights the present and future trends in the industry, followed by actionable market insights. The world is discovering the importance of organic products and sustainable agricultural practices. This has led to a surge in the market for agricultural biologicals, which are products derived from natural sources like microorganisms, plant extracts, beneficial insects, and other organic matter. These amazing products work hand in hand with traditional crop protection tools to keep pests at bay and improve crop yield. Biologics are quickly becoming an essential tool for crop protection and production, as they are derived from natural materials and help protect plants against pests.

The growth of the market for sustainable agriculture can be attributed to the increasing demand for environmentally conscious practices. Sustainable agriculture aims to enhance food production while preserving the environment through pollution prevention, reducing costs, and maximizing profits. Using biologicals can contribute to healthy soil structure and improved yields at a lower cost. Additionally, biologicals can enhance crop nutrient uptake while working with natural systems and processes to promote optimal soil, plant, and animal health. Furthermore, the overuse of chemical pesticides can lead to pollution and land degradation, underscoring the importance of using agricultural biologicals as a viable alternative to these pesticides and chemical fertilizers.

The demand for crop protection technologies that are both safer and more environmentally friendly is increasing in the country. Regulatory agencies are taking a more active role in approving products and modifying regulations to expand market reach. The market is also expected to benefit from growing mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships focused on research and new product development. Additionally, concerns about the negative impact of excessive chemical use on the environment and human and animal health are driving market growth. For instance, overuse of chemical fertilizers to boost crop yields can harm air quality, soil fertility, and the health of humans and animals alike.

The market for agricultural biologicals is being propelled by government initiatives to promote their use. The government supports sustainable agriculture production and biofertilizers in India through programs such as Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region and Capital Investment Subsidy Scheme. CISS provides 100% assistance for setting up biofertilizer units. China has also instituted policies to reduce the use of chemical pesticides, ensure food production safety, and prevent water and soil pollution.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/agricultural-biologicals-market-2144

Report Snapshot:

Report Title Agricultural Biologicals Market Market Size in 2022 USD 13.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 46.3 Billion CAGR from 2023 to 2032 13.3% Largest Market North America Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2021 Base Year 2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Market Estimations, Competitor Analysis, Trends, and Growth Factors By Product Type Biofertilizers, Biostimulants, Biopesticides By Application Mode Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Post-harvest, Seed Treatment By Crop Type Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables and Others Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Countries Covered U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, among others. Major Market Players BASF, Syngenta, UPL, Novozymes A/S, Vegalab SA, PI Industries, Gowan Group, The Stockton Group, International Panaacea Limited, Bayer CropScience LLC, InVivo Group, Biolchim Group, Seipasa S.A., Andermatt Biocontrol AG and Certis U.S.A. LLC

Segmentation Overview:

The global agricultural biologicals market is segmented by product type, application mode, crop type, and region.

The biopesticides segment has the largest market share, likely due to its comparably safer nature than chemical or chemically derived insecticides. Biopesticides pose no risk to humans or the environment as they introduce organisms into the soil that partially eliminate pests without affecting crops. Additionally, they only target specific pests and effectively manage their population, making them more efficient than synthetic pesticides. These factors contribute to the growing demand for biopesticides.

Due to its application mode, the foliar spray segment has a dominant presence in the market. This method provides crucial nutrients to crops during stages of high nutrient demand. It is highly effective because the crops can directly absorb nutrients, providing a targeted response. Additionally, foliar fertilization facilitates root development, compensates for common plant deficiencies such as irregular soil absorption, enhances plant resistance, and ultimately leads to higher yield quality. Therefore, farmers prefer this method, resulting in a significant market share.

North America held the largest market share. This region's demand for organic products is rising, leading to market growth. It's worth noting that globally, approximately 72.3 million hectares of agricultural land were managed naturally, with North America accounting for about 5% or 3.5 million hectares. The surge in demand for organic food can be attributed to the increasing awareness of personal health and environmental concerns. Agricultural biologicals are becoming more popular alternatives to chemical pesticides and fertilizers, particularly in organic agriculture because they are more environmentally friendly. In addition, market growth is being supported by government regulations.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/agricultural-biologicals-market-2144

Key Developments in the Agricultural Biologicals Market:

Andermatt Canada is committed to being at the forefront of the sustainable agriculture and forestry industry by championing eco-friendly practices. Their vision is to expand and thrive, particularly emphasizing their flagship product, Spodovir Plus.

FertigHy is revolutionizing European agriculture with low-carbon fertilizers, supported by influential partners like EIT InnoEnergy and HEINEKEN. Their sustainable approach addresses food security and natural gas supply chain disruptions while improving efficiency and economics for farmers.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Report Highlights:

The agricultural biologicals market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The market for agricultural biologicals is growing due to an increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly practices. These products derived from natural sources can improve crop yield and protect plants against pests without harming the environment. Regulatory agencies approve more products, and government initiatives in India and China promote their use. Biologicals are becoming an essential tool for crop production and protection.

Biopesticides are safer than chemical insecticides, as they only target specific pests and introduce organisms that eliminate them without harming the environment or humans. They are more efficient than synthetic pesticides and are in high demand. Foliar spray is popular in agriculture as it directly provides nutrients to crops, resulting in higher yield quality. It also facilitates root development and enhances plant resistance. Farmers prefer this method, making it dominant in the market.

North America has the largest market share for organic products, driven by increasing demand due to health and environmental concerns. Organic agriculture utilizes more environmentally friendly agricultural biologicals as alternatives to chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Government regulations are also contributing to market growth.

Some of the prominent players in the global agricultural biologicals market report include BASF, Syngenta, UPL, Novozymes A/S, Vegalab SA, PI Industries, Gowan Group, The Stockton Group, International Panaacea Limited, Bayer CropScience LLC, InVivo Group, Biolchim Group, Seipasa S.A., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, and Certis U.S.A. LLC.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/agricultural-biologicals-market-2144

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/agricultural-biologicals-market-2144

Agricultural Biologicals Market Report Segmentation:

Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Product Type (2023-2032)

Biofertilizers

Biostimulants

Biopesticides

Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Application Mode (2023-2032)

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Post-harvest

Seed Treatment

Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Crop Type (2023-2032)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agricultural Biologicals Market, By Region (2023-2032)

North America U.S. Canada



Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2023 to 2032

Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2023 to 2032

Aluminum Market 2023 to 2032

Surfactants Market 2023 to 2032

Construction Chemical Market 2023 to 2032

