NAPCO SECURITY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. - NSSC

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 30, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of NAPCO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nssc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 30, 2023 .

NAPCO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 18, 2023, post-market, the Company disclosed that “the Company’s previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the fiscal quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023…should no longer be relied upon” and that “a material weakness existed in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, rendering the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures ineffective at the end of each such quarter” due to “certain errors related to the Company’s calculation of cost of goods sold (“COGS”) and inventory for each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2023...[a]s a result, inventories were overstated and COGS was understated, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period.”

On this news, shares of NAPCO fell $17.30, or 45.04%, to close at $21.11 on August 21, 2023, the next trading day.

The case is Zornberg v. Napco Security Technologies, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-6465.

