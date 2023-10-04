Mining Waste Management Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | According to RationaStat

Wilmington,Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mining Waste Management Market size was valued at US$ 25.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The mining waste management market is concerned with the disposal and management of waste generated during mining activities. Tailings (fine-grained residue), slag (non-metallic residues), overburden (soil and rock removed to reach mineral resources), and other byproducts are all produced by mining processes. Proper mining waste management is critical for mitigating environmental impacts, protecting ecosystems, and ensuring the safety and well-being of neighboring communities.

Mining waste management policies and standards have been implemented by governments and environmental organizations all over the world. Mining businesses must comply with these requirements, which necessitates the use of innovative waste management technology and practices.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global mining waste management market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including mining type, waste type, commodity and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global mining waste management market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global mining waste management market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Mining Waste Management Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of commodities, mineral fuels are expected to account for more than 80% of the entire mining waste management market. Mineral fuels are made up of waste from coal mining, uranium, natural gas, and other petroleum products.

On the basis of mining type, underground mining is predicted to develop significantly during the projection period. Underground mining extracts minerals from beneath the earth's surface, which produces less trash than open-pit mining.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 25.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 30.0 billion Growth Rate 2.5% Key Market Drivers Growing demand for minerals

Advancements in waste management

Increasing awareness about environmental conservation Companies Profiled AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc (John Wood Group Plc)

Ausenco Limited

Enviropacific Services Limited

EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd.

Golder Associates Inc. (Enterra Holdings Ltd.)

Hatch Ltd.

Interwaste Holdings Limited (Séché South Africa Proprietary Limited)

Teck Resources Limited

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Ramboll Group A/S

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the global mining waste management market include,

In May 2020, Golder Associates Inc. announced its growth in Birmingham, Florida, and Tennessee. The expansion aims to better service its mining and manufacturing clients.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global mining waste management market growth include AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc (John Wood Group Plc), Ausenco Limited, Enviropacific Services Limited, EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd., Golder Associates Inc. (Enterra Holdings Ltd.), Hatch Ltd., Interwaste Holdings Limited (Séché South Africa Proprietary Limited), Teck Resources Limited, Tetra Tech Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., and Ramboll Group A/S, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global mining waste management market based on mining type, waste type, commodity and region

Global Mining Waste Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mining Type Surface mining Underground mining

Global Mining Waste Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Waste Type Solid Waste Waste rock Tailing Liquid Waste

Global Mining Waste Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Commodity Minerals fuels Coal Iron Aluminum Others (Nickel, Copper)

Global Mining Waste Management Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Mining Waste Management Market US Canada Latin America Mining Waste Management Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Mining Waste Management Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Mining Waste Management Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Mining Waste Management Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Mining Waste Management Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Mining Waste Management Report:

What will be the market value of the global mining waste management market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global mining waste management market?

What are the market drivers of the global mining waste management market?

What are the key trends in the global mining waste management market?

Which is the leading region in the global mining waste management market?

What are the major companies operating in the global mining waste management market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global mining waste management market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

