DZS and TalkTalk Win 2023 Light Reading Leading Lights Award for Outstanding Home Network Intelligence Use Case

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions, today announced that Light Reading has recognized the company for its work with TalkTalk Group (TalkTalk), the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) leading value for money consumer and business telecom provider, with a 2023 Leading Lights Awards in the category of: “Outstanding Use Case: Home Network Intelligence”. DZS CloudCheck WiFi management and Expresse service assurance software, part of the DZS Cloud platform provide the latest in AI insights, machine learning automation and advanced home management tools to empower customers and enable TalkTalk to deliver an improved broadband experience for its customers.



The 2023 Leading Lights Awards are given to the industry's top companies for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies and innovation. Light Reading selected DZS’ partnership with TalkTalk as providing the leading example of how home network intelligence can result in the best customer broadband experience.

“There are few industry honors as highly regarded as the Leading Lights,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “This acknowledgment affirms the ground-breaking capabilities of DZS Expresse and DZS CloudCheck. With these DZS Cloud EDGE AI-enabled solutions, TalkTalk has optimized the broadband quality of experience for its direct and wholesale residential customers and business customers and realized tangible business results. DZS is committed to helping service providers like TalkTalk transform their networks and business models to create the ultimate customer experience.”

“DZS Cloud EDGE software solutions have allowed us to optimize the customer experience in the highly competitive UK broadband services market, maximizing end-to-end service quality for our direct and wholesale customers,” said Phil Haslam, CTO, TalkTalk. “DZS CloudCheck and DZS Expresse allow us to monitor, score and optimize our customers’ connectivity experience, both in and to the home. These DZS solutions also help us to reduce call escalations, minimize unnecessary equipment replacements and shorten average call handling times. We are thrilled to be recognized with such an esteemed award for the value and innovation that we continue to deliver our customers, and look forward to working with DZS to find new ways to maximize service quality and streamline operations through DZS technology.”

TalkTalk turned to DZS Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi management solutions for end-to-end visibility into the customer experience, real-time insights and the ability to provide actionable intelligence. By embedding DZS Expresse and CloudCheck’s rich data set and APIs, which include powerful AI-based analytics, into TalkTalk processes and systems, the company can now deliver “Data Driven Diagnostics”, which allows the data provided by DZS’ solutions to immediately diagnose and isolate problems and drive positive outcomes or issue resolution with highly accurate, prescriptive recommendations. TalkTalk’s Data Driven Diagnostics program has resulted in significantly reduced handling times, improved first time fix rates, improved response times and higher customer retention rates, which has led to improved Net Promotor Scores.

Alonso added, “This is the third consecutive year DZS leadership and our innovative solutions have been recognized for the market-disrupting technology we are bringing to market, and we could not be more proud that the leading influencers in the industry continue to acknowledge our contributions. I would also like to congratulate our partner Render Networks who won a Leading Lights Award for "Outstanding Use Case: Consumer Broadband Deployment" for their role in facilitating the rapid deployment and success of the Southwest Tennessee Electric membership Corporation (STEMC) broadband network, which is built on DZS networking equipment.”

In 2021, DZS CEO Charlie Vogt was recognized as the Leading Lights “Person of the Year”. In 2022, DZS CloudCheck won the Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience Leading Lights Award for powering Liberty Latin America’s (LLA’s) innovative WiFi360 offering.

About TalkTalk Group

TalkTalk Group is the UK’s leading value for money connectivity provider. We believe that simple, affordable, reliable, and fair connectivity should be available to everyone.

Since entering the market in the early 2000s, we have a proud history as an innovative challenger brand. Today, we provide landline, broadband, TV, and mobile services to over 4.2 million customers.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and AI-driven cloud software solutions.

