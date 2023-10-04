FTI Consulting Further Expands EMEA Cybersecurity Practice with Two Senior Hires in Germany

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of Hans-Peter Fischer as a Senior Managing Director and Frank Damm as a Managing Director in the firm’s Cybersecurity practice. The hires mark an expansion of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity capabilities in Germany and further develop the firm’s offering in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



“We have the opportunity to make a substantial impact on the German market and help new clients as they confront an increase in cyber attacks across multiple industries in Germany and recently developed regulatory requirements,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “With their first-hand knowledge of the market and extensive cybersecurity backgrounds, Hans-Peter and Frank are well-suited to expand our practice in Germany. We are thrilled to welcome them to our global team.”

Mr. Fischer, who is based in Frankfurt, brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity expertise to FTI Consulting. He has gained extensive experience advising on cybersecurity strategy and framework development, with a particular focus on advanced cybersecurity defence, technical security assessments, threat analysis, identity and access management, and regulatory compliance. Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Fischer was a Partner in the Cybersecurity practice at a Big Four firm, where he was responsible for overseeing and driving large-scale security transformation projects. Notably, he spearheaded efforts to harness the potential of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing, evaluating their implications for cybersecurity strategies. He also played a key role in formulating the firm’s automotive security framework and provided expertise on the cybersecurity aspects of mergers and acquisitions. Prior to this, Mr. Fischer founded p³ Consulting, where he served as CEO until orchestrating its sale.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Fischer will provide strategic advice to clients on issues related to cybersecurity preparedness and incident response, including compliance roadmaps for upcoming regulations, vulnerability testing, and maturity assessments. He will also support efforts to further expand the presence and capabilities of the Cybersecurity practice in Germany and across the EMEA region.

Dr. Damm, who is based in Düsseldorf, brings more than 30 years of experience in information security to FTI Consulting, having supported organisations in the telecommunications, logistics and information technology sectors in implementing robust information security measures. This includes his tenure as a chief information security officer and approximately a decade in the role of IT Manager and Programme Manager at a prominent German logistics company. Before joining FTI Consulting, he was a Senior Manager in the Cybersecurity practice of a Big Four firm. Dr. Damm holds a PhD in cryptology from Cologne University and currently serves as the head of the expert group for IT security management at the German Informatics Society.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Dr. Damm will provide strategic advice to clients on issues related to cybersecurity strategy, transformation, risk and governance. He will work closely with Mr. Fischer to assist organisations in Germany with their cybersecurity challenges, from cybersecurity programme assessments to performing complex investigations.

Renato Fazzone, Leader of the DACH region at FTI Consulting, added, “Hans-Peter and Frank bring decades of experience in the cybersecurity space, which will be a huge asset to the team and clients, who increasingly seek support to navigate the complexities of the cybersecurity landscape. We are thrilled to welcome them as we continue the expansion of our capabilities in Germany and across the DACH region.”

These latest hires continue the growth of FTI Consulting’s Cybersecurity practice across the EMEA region, following the recent appointments of three Managing Directors — Laurance Dine and Adam Harrison in London and Chris Murphy in Dubai.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 7,800 employees located in 31 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2022. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London, EC1A 4HD

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

helen.obi@fticonsulting.com