Digital Marketing Trends in Age-Related Macular Degeneration, 2023 Research Report Featuring Bayer, Genentech, Novartis, Coherus Biosciences, Bausch & Lomb, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, & Outlook

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Trends in Age-Related Macular Degeneration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In an increasingly competitive landscape, understanding the marketing dynamics of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) industry can provide strategic advantages to your business.

Understanding how leading pharmaceutical companies are leveraging digital marketing strategies to expand their reach is key. This market research report on pharma assets in AMD, including branded websites for patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs), unbranded websites, and social media accounts, unveils crucial insights into website traffic volume, engagement, and source, digital display advertising (DDA), paid search engine optimization (SEO), and social media post interaction.



Bayer's Eylea.us achieved the highest total traffic across AMD branded patient sites in the US, with over 886,000 visitors from May 2022 to April 2023. This was followed by Genentech's Vabysmo.com (172,000 visits) and Lucentis.com (126,000 visits). Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to top branded patient AMD websites originated from organic sources, followed by direct. Novartis's Beovu.com had the highest proportion of organic traffic, followed by Lucentis.com. Eylea.us was supported by the most paid SEO at 1,810 keywords, and Bayer also spent significantly more on DDA for this site, at over $1.8 million.



Genentech's Vabysmo-hcp.com achieved the highest total traffic across branded HCP sites in the US, with almost 133,500 visitors from May 2022 to April 2023. This was followed by Genentech's Susvimo-hcp.com, with almost 40,000 visits. Overall, the highest proportion of traffic to branded AMD websites for HCPs originated from organic sources, followed by direct. Coherus Biosciences's Cimerli.com had the highest proportion of traffic from organic searches, followed by Beovuhcp.com. Cimerli.com was supported by the most paid SEO, followed by Byoovizhcp.com. Minimal DDA spend was seen for branded HCP websites, with the highest detected for Cimerli.com ($11,200).



Few unbranded AMD sites were detected in the US, with Bausch & Lomb's Sightmatters.com having the highest traffic, with almost 202,000 visitors between May 2022 and April 2023. DDA spend was detected for Apellis Pharmaceutical's Pre-lesion.com ($159,500) and Sightmatters.com ($52,700). Paid SEO was also detected for these two sites, at approximately 1,000 and 560 keywords, respectively.



Between May 2022 and April 2023, approximately 140 social media posts related to AMD were detected from pharma in the US, including Outlook Therapeutics, Regeneron, Bausch & Lomb, Genentech, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Outlook Therapeutics posted the most AMD content on its corporate Twitter account with 47 posts. The post with the highest interaction (237%) was from Bausch & Lomb's AMD-specific SightMatters Facebook account and promoted AMD Awareness Month in February 2023.



Few branded sites for AMD were detected in EUCAN. Traffic to detected sites was low, with visits to Bayer's Eylea.co.uk totaling over 3,700 between May 2022 and April 2023.



Like the US, few unbranded sites for AMD were detected in EUCAN, with all active sites found in Germany. Novartis's Ratgeber-makula.de had the highest traffic, with over 183,000 visitors between May 2022 and April 2023, followed by Bayer's Visusvital.de at almost 59,000 visitors. DDA spend ($43.7K) and paid SEO (average 98 keywords a month) were detected for Ratgeber-makula.de between May 2022 and August 2022.



Between May 2022 and April 2023, 47 social media posts related to AMD were detected from pharma in EUCAN, predominantly Roche and Novartis. Roche had the most AMD posts across its various local language corporate accounts (36 posts), with the majority coming from the Roche Espana Twitter account. The highest post interaction (1.5%) was from the Roche Deutschland Instagram account, where a Roche medical professional explained the causes of neovascular AMD and who was most likely to be affected.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the digital marketing competitive landscape in AMD, with a view of leading patient and HCP branded assets across different regions.

See what tactics pharma companies are using to drive traffic to their AMD branded and unbranded assets for patient and HCPs, such as DDA and paid SEO.

Understand what sources of website traffic are generating the most visits to these assets, such as paid SEO, social media, or organic searches.

Compare top branded assets for patients by how they address and support different patient needs.

See what pharma social media accounts in AMD are the most active and achieving the most engagement.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

US Patient Branded Websites

US HCP Branded Websites

US Unbranded Websites

US Social Media

EUCAN Branded Websites

EUCAN Unbranded Websites

EUCAN Social Media

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bayer

Genentech

Novartis

Coherus Biosciences

Bausch & Lomb

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Outlook Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dl1u7



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.