Mexico Construction Industry Report 2023: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Outlook, Project Analytics, and Developments 2018-2022 & 2023-2027

The publisher expects Mexico's construction industry to grow by 1.6% in real terms in 2023, following sluggish growth of just 0.3% in 2022.

This pick-up in growth will be supported by ongoing economic growth and an increase in corporate nearshoring investment and public infrastructure investment.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the construction industry recorded positive growth in Q1 2023, expanding by 2.1% year on year (YoY), and gross fixed capital formation on buildings rose by 3.2% in the first three months of 2023. This growth was driven by the non-residential buildings sector, which increased by 7% YoY during the same period.



Demand for new housing properties is expected to remain low in 2023, forcing developers to reassess the feasibility of planned residential developments. The slowdown in the residential sector is also attributed to high inflation, high interest rates, and an increase in household debts.

However, house prices remain high, this is in large part due to cost increases and high foreign direct investment, especially for high-value developments. The nationwide average house price index rose by 8.9% in 2022, following increases of 7.9% in 2021 and 5.8% in 2020, according to the Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal (SHF).

The construction industry is expected to register annual average growth of 2.6% in 2024-27, supported by investment in major infrastructure and energy projects. In March 2023, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport (SICT) announced its plan to direct MXN352 billion ($18.9 billion) in investment to implement 541 infrastructure projects during 2023-2025, which will help to support activity. In addition to this, the government's plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the total energy mix from 6% in 2021 to 21% by 2030, would help in driving investments into the renewable energy infrastructure

