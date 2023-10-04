Hydroponic Vegetables Market - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Vegetable Type, By Distribution Channel, By Farming Type, Origin, By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global hydroponic vegetables market is projected to reach a value of $18.47 billion by 2030 from $10.82 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global hydroponic vegetables market and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

The hydroponics market encompasses the sale of hydroponic solutions by various entities, including organizations, sole traders, and partnerships. Hydroponics is a method of plant cultivation that relies on a water-based, nutrient-rich solution, enabling plant roots to absorb essential nutrients for growth.

This approach is versatile, as it allows plants to thrive in liquid, sand, or gravel mediums by providing necessary nutrients. Hydroponics is widely adopted by farmers and growers to cultivate a variety of crops, including vegetables, herbs, fruits, and flowers, in a soil-free environment.

The market for hydroponic vegetables is expected to witness growth due to the increasing prevalence of soil-borne diseases caused by harmful microorganisms found in traditional soil-based farming. These pathogens can damage plant roots, leading to plant death and posing health risks when consuming contaminated produce. Hydroponic cultivation provides a viable solution to mitigate soil-borne diseases, promoting market growth.

Government initiatives involving increased investment in hydroponic vegetable cultivation to meet rising global demand are projected to drive market expansion. The growth of urban populations and the rising disposable income of consumers have led to increased demand for fresh fruits, salads, and convenient food products, further fueling the hydroponic vegetable market's growth prospects.

However, the lack of supportive government policies and tax incentives in emerging economies may hinder the growth of the hydroponic vegetable market during the forecast period.

Key companies featured in this study include AMCO Produce Inc., Eden Farms, Hollandia Produce, L.P., Bright Farms Inc, Soave Enterprises LLC., Village Farms International, Inc., Platinum Produce Company, Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd., Emirates Hydroponics Farms, and Thanet Earth Ltd.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global hydroponic vegetables market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global hydroponic vegetables market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, hydroponic vegetable manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hydroponic vegetables market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

AMCO Produce Inc.

Eden Farms

Hollandia Produce, L.P.

Bright Farms Inc.

Soave Enterprises LLC.

Village Farms International, Inc.

Platinum Produce Company

Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd.

Emirates Hydroponics Farms

Thanet Earth Ltd.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Vegetable Type:

Cucumber

Lettuce

Spinach

Peppers

Tomatoes

Others

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Grocery Stores

Unorganized Small Stores

Whole Foods & Specialty Stores

Bulk Suppliers & Distributors

Others

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Farming Type:

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Origin:

Natural & Organic

Conventional

Global Hydroponic Vegetables Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

GCC

Rest of Middle East

Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1rzxp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment