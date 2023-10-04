Corn Gluten Feed Market - Global Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Nature, by Product Type, By Application, By Region- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global corn gluten feed market, market size (US$ 6.88 Billion), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR 6.5%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Corn Gluten Feed (CGF) is a valuable co-product derived from the wet-corn milling sector, which focuses on producing starch, sweeteners, syrup, and oil from corn. CGF holds a significant position as a feedstuff, particularly in the beef and dairy cattle industries, owing to its nutritional richness encompassing minerals, proteins, easily digestible fiber, and essential elements.

The growth of the global corn gluten feed market can be attributed to its nutrient-packed composition and its expanding utility in the animal feed sector.

This market's expansion is further propelled by the increasing production of compound and commercial feed. Corn gluten feed stands out with its abundant protein and fiber content, delivering essential nutrients that support enhanced growth and overall animal health. Moreover, it shares a common protein source with soybean meal while offering higher levels of digestible energy, protein, and phosphorus.

The global demand for corn gluten feed is on the rise, primarily driven by the growing needs of the animal feed industry and the escalating consumption of meat products. Increasing consumer awareness regarding animal feed quality and the prevention of meat-related diseases, such as bird flu, play a significant role in this trend.

The meat industry is experiencing substantial growth in regions like Asia Pacific and Europe, and this surge is fueling the overall expansion of the global animal feed market, consequently boosting the corn gluten feed market. These dynamics are poised to stimulate the demand for poultry in Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

The major players operating in global corn gluten feed market include Agrana Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Commodity Specialists Company, Grain Processing Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc. Tereos Syral, and The Roquette Group.

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue growth opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market. It provides valuable insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, corn gluten feed products, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global corn gluten feed market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, key developments, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions with respect to their future product launches, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global corn gluten feed market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry, including investors, product developers, distributors, corn gluten feed manufacturing companies, research institutes, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would benefit in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global corn gluten feed market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Agrana Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Incorporated

Commodity Specialists Company

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle Plc.

Tereos Syral

The Roquette Group

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Global Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Product Type:

Wet corn gluten feed

Dry corn gluten feed

Global Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Application:

Ruminant animals

Poultry animals

Pet food

Aqua feed

Others

Global Corn Gluten Feed Market, By Region:

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e366e1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment