Kounis Syndrome Market Size Worth $ 12.24 Billion by 2030 - Evolving Regulations Focusing on Growth & R&D Healthcare Industry

Newark, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.31 billion in 2022 kounis syndrome market will reach USD 12.24 billion by 2030. The two most prevalent cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and strokes, cause over 18 million fatalities yearly. They account for about 30% of all fatalities worldwide. Kounis syndrome risk factors include a poor diet, inactivity, and increased smoking and tobacco use. The 700 million people with untreated hypertension are more likely to experience Kounis syndrome. As a result, innovative medications and therapies to treat Kounis syndrome have been encouraged by private parties and governments worldwide. The rise of the industry will also be fueled by rising awareness caused by government messaging about the illness to lower mortality. The market will expand as long as a strong diagnostic infrastructure is supported to halt the fatalities caused by the severe effects of Kounis syndrome.



Key Insight of Kounis syndrome Market



The Asia Pacific market is expected to rise the fastest in 2022-2030.



The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to develop the fastest during the projected period. The pharmaceutical industries of China and India, which are both well-established and growing rapidly, have significantly influenced the market's growth. The sizable senior populations will also drive the market in China, India, and Japan. Government healthcare spending is rising, which is good news for the market.



The hospital segment is expected to augment the kounis syndrome market during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hospitals, clinics, research instituted and diagnostic laboratories. The hospital segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 54% in 2022. The main providers of care are hospitals. Positive prospects for the hospitals' category include rising healthcare spending to expand hospital infrastructure and fund medical research. The segment's expansion will also be fueled by the expanding number of private healthcare facilities with cutting-edge infrastructure, logistics, high-end medical devices, medications, therapies, and technology, as well as competent, talented, and trained employees. Globally, governments are implementing several healthcare initiatives that provide universal coverage and increased treatment access. Favourable reimbursement policies facilitate the segment's expansion.



Advancement in market



The diagnosis and management of acute coronary syndrome in patients aged 75 and above have been updated in a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association published on December 12, 2022. An article on the AHA website states that when planning heart attack treatment and follow-up, the changes in the cardiovascular system linked to natural ageing and non-heart-related medical disorders should be considered. A few updates that are included in the new notification are as follows: 1. Older persons are more likely to experience acute coronary syndrome, which typically manifests as shortness of breath, fainting, or abrupt confusion. 2. For older persons whose troponin levels may already be greater, evaluating patterns of increase and decrease in the enzyme troponin is more suitable. 3. To reduce the risk of bleeding, age-related changes in metabolism, weight and muscle mass may require different anti-clotting pharmaceutical options.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD 12.24 Billion Kounis Syndrome Market CAGR 4.96% Segments Covered The research segment is based on the distribution channel.

Market Dynamics



Driver: increasing cardiovascular diseases associated with lifestyle changes



Around one million people worldwide are diagnosed with the acute coronary syndrome each year, making it a fairly prevalent condition. The prevalence of acute coronary syndrome is predicted to increase dramatically by 2050 when there are 2 billion more people aged 65 and older. Acute coronary syndrome risk is further increased by the rising global consumption of highly processed, sugary foods with high cholesterol levels and little nutritional value. Additionally, poor food and insufficient exercise have led to an increase in the number of obese and diabetic people worldwide, which has led to an increase in the prevalence of acute coronary syndrome. Kounis syndrome is brought on by acute coronary syndrome; as a result, kounis syndrome will become more common as acute coronary syndrome becomes more common. The increasing prevalence of acute coronary syndrome will drive the global market for Kounis syndrome.



Restraint: the expensive treatment for kounis syndrome



The majority of the world's population cannot afford the innovative pharmaceuticals and other treatments used to treat Kounis syndrome since they are so expensive. The inability of millions of people to get treatments for Kounis syndrome is further hampered by governments' insufficient per capita healthcare spending and lack of reimbursement policy coverage. As a result, the expensive nature of the treatment will restrain the development of the global market for kounis syndrome.



Opportunities: increasing research and development expenditure



Kounis syndrome can show as heart attacks, acute heart failure, chronic allergic reactions, chest pains, coronary vasospasm, and stroke, all of which are fatal for the patients. The increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the deaths they cause is one of the major causes of death in the world. In order to better understand the pathology of the many cardiovascular illnesses, research and development infrastructure have seen a major rise in the past few years, both in the public and private sectors. Governments are investing more money in healthcare infrastructure development so that it is equipped with improved technology, drugs, therapies, tools, medical devices, and other logistics. Therefore, growing R&D spending will offer promising opportunities for the growth of the global Kounis syndrome market. Additionally, the modern world's scientific and technological advances are spurring medical innovation and raising the value of the global kounis syndrome market.



Challenge: stringent government oversight



The pandemic made it necessary to upgrade the healthcare system, which is why there are now stringent drug approval procedures. However, the devastating pandemic necessitated urgent vaccine approvals to stop the virus's spread, which resulted in quick approvals without adequate review and a lack of data demonstrating the effectiveness of the therapies. Hasty drug approvals raise concerns about their efficacy and potential adverse effects, and occasionally even prompt product recalls, damaging the reputations of market participants' brands and negatively influencing consumers. The increased emphasis on creating and implementing comprehensive pharmaceutical approval and monitoring systems will impede the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the kounis syndrome market are:



• Fortis Hospital

• HELIOS Dr. Horst Schmidt Hospital Wiesbaden

• Herzinstitut Berlin

• Hospital Mae de Deus

• Jordan Hospitals and Medical Center

• Kyung Hee University Hospital

• Muro General Hospital

• National Taiwan University Hospital

• Premier Medica

• Samsung Medical Center



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Distribution Channel



• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Institutes

• Diagnostic Laboratories



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



