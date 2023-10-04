Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030 from $27.9 Billion in 2022 - High Opportunity Potential for the Development of Bio-Based MEG

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoethylene Glycol (MEG): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) estimated at US$27.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This data covers various applications, including Fiber, PET, Antifreeze & Coolant, Film, and Other Applications, providing a holistic view of the MEG market.

In the report analysis, Fiber is identified as a prominent segment, anticipated to achieve a 4.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) with an estimated value of US$12.9 Billion by the conclusion of the assessment period. Adjusted in light of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the PET segment is expected to experience a revised 3.8% CAGR over the subsequent 8 years.

The comprehensive examination of the global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market encompasses annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030. This analysis provides an in-depth assessment of various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, with a specific focus on sales data spanning 2022 to 2030, accompanied by the associated percentage CAGR.

Moreover, a historical review spanning from 2014 to 2021 furnishes valuable insights into past market trends. Furthermore, a 16-year perspective encompassing the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 delivers a comprehensive breakdown of value sales across these regions.

The Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$7.6 Billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to attain a market size of US$8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth forecasts of 2.1% and 3.4%, respectively, during the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to achieve a CAGR of approximately 2.7%. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific market, led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, is projected to reach US$5.1 Billion by 2030.

The report also encompasses competitive analysis featuring industry leaders such as Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, among others. This comprehensive market data and in-depth analysis are poised to enhance your market presence and competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG): A Prelude

Increasing Demand and Resultant Surge in Production of Polyester Fiber Boosts Demand for MEG

Global Demand for Polyester Fiber: Breakdown in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Fiber Demand: Percentage Breakdown by Fiber Type for the Year 2017

MEG: Production Capacity and Pricing Trend

Global MEG Production Capacity in Million tons by Region for the Year 2018

Global Mono-Ethylene Glycol Capacity in Million Tons by Process for the Year 2018

Projected MEG Production Capacity Expansions Worldwide by Select Companies through 2021 in '000 Tonnes/Year

Global Monthly MEG Prices in US$/Ton by Select Regions for the Year 2017

MEG Prices in China and the US in US$/Ton by Month for the Year 2016-2017

Competition

MEG: A Fragmented Market

Global Glycol Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of PET in Packaging Industries Bode Well for Growth of MEG Market

Global PET Bottles Market: Sales in Billion Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for MEG in Antifreeze & Coolant Applications

High Potential for the Development of Bio-Based MEG: An Opportunity Indicator

Product Overview

Monoehtylene Glycol (MEG) - An Introduction

