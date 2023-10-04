Revolutionizing Point-of-Care Imaging: Exploring the Global Handheld Ultrasound Market's Growth Trajectory

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Handheld Ultrasound Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.















The global handheld ultrasound market is experiencing substantial growth and is expected to continue expanding during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. Here are some key findings and insights from the report:

Market Size and Growth:

In 2022, the handheld ultrasound market generated revenue of USD 536.62 million.

The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.65% from 2022 to 2030.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach a total revenue of USD 1,019.12 million.

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for portable and point-of-care imaging solutions in medical emergencies is a significant driver for the handheld ultrasound market.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases also contributes to the growth of the market. Chronic diseases are a major global health concern, leading to a higher demand for diagnostic tools like handheld ultrasound devices.

Market Restraints:

One of the primary challenges for the market is the high cost of handheld ultrasound systems, which can limit adoption in certain regions or healthcare settings.

Market Opportunities:

Technological advancements in ultrasound imaging are expected to drive the growth of the handheld ultrasound market. These advancements can lead to improved imaging quality and increased functionalities of handheld devices.

Segmentation: The market is segmented based on various factors:

Type: The types of handheld ultrasound devices include Portable Handheld Ultrasound and Wireless Handheld Ultrasound.

The types of handheld ultrasound devices include Portable Handheld Ultrasound and Wireless Handheld Ultrasound. Application: Handheld ultrasound devices are used in various medical applications such as Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Urology, Musculoskeletal, and others.

Handheld ultrasound devices are used in various medical applications such as Obstetrics/Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Urology, Musculoskeletal, and others. Technology: The technology segments include 2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound, and Doppler Ultrasound.

The technology segments include 2D Ultrasound, 3D & 4D Ultrasound, and Doppler Ultrasound. End-use: Handheld ultrasound devices are used in different healthcare settings, including Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global handheld ultrasound market include General Electric, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Canon Inc., BenQ Corporation, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, and Terason Division Teratech Corporation.

What the Report Delivers:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of both global and regional markets for handheld ultrasound devices.

It covers all segments of the handheld ultrasound market, analyzing trends, developments, and forecasting market size up to 2030.

Detailed profiles of companies operating in the market are included, offering insights into product portfolios, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments.

The Growth Matrix in the report helps identify investment, consolidation, expansion, and diversification opportunities for market players.

Overall, the report offers a detailed overview of the global handheld ultrasound market, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers in the healthcare sector.















Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

