Fundus Camera Market Revenue to cross $1.29 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fundus camera is a specialized low-power microscope with an attached camera with its optical design based on an indirect ophthalmoscope. Fundus photography is important for diagnosing and treating various posterior segments and other ocular diseases. Therefore, fundus cameras are portable and cheaper alternatives to table-top counterparts. For example, two fundus cameras (Pictor and Remidio) revealed high success rates of image acquisition and high image quality and upgradeability compared to table-top devices.

According to our new research study on “ Fundus Camera Market Size and Forecasts (2020 - 2030), Global and Regional Share, Trends, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Mydriatic Fundus Camera, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Camera, Hybrid Fundus Camera, and ROP Fundus Camera), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vascular Disorders, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa),” the global fundus camera market size is expected to grow from $0.708 billion in 2022 to $1.29 billion by 2030; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2030.





In Asia Pacific, China is the largest market for fundus cameras. This is primarily driven by the presence of top competitive players and their developments. Quick product approvals in China to treat macular edema further accelerates the adoption of fundus camera in Asia Pacific. For records, Bayer announced approval for Eylea to treat patients suffering from visual impairment to treat macular edema. The approval is for the first product indication for Eylea to be approved by the Chinese regulatory body and the injectable eye drug sold by Regeneron. The approval is used to treat conditions like wet age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, and diabetic macular edema. The aforementioned factors will accelerate the adoption of fundus cameras during the forecast period 2022–2030.





Epidemiological Statistics of Asia Pacific:

Epidemiological Statistics of Asia Pacific Statistics Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy 23.0% Prevalence of Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy 19.1% Prevalence of Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy 2.8% Vision-Threatening Diabetic Retinopathy (in Singapore and Malaysia) 10.0% Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy in Type 2 Diabetes in Thailand 31.4% Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy in Type 1 Diabetes in Thailand 21.60%

Source: American Academy of Ophthalmology 2023 report





Increase in Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Procedures Boosts Overall Global Fundus Camera Market Growth:

Diabetic patients often develop ophthalmic conditions such as corneal abnormalities, glaucoma, cataracts, and neuropathies. Diabetic retinopathy has been the most common and potentially blinding complication associated with the disease. This complication is a leading cause of blindness among persons aged 25–74 years in the US. As per the Medscape report, ~700,000 persons in the US suffer from proliferative diabetic retinopathy with an annual incidence of 65,000. Moreover, the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy in the US accounts for 28.5% among people aged 40 or older.

Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy among the US population accelerates the demand for safe, effective, and efficient diagnostic systems, such as fundus cameras. The fundus camera units can be fixed or portable. Portable units, including handheld cameras, have revolutionized diabetic retinopathy screening programs with low costs and simplified operations compared to desktop ones in ophthalmology clinics. However, desktop fundus cameras provide good image quality.





Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy in Patients Suffering from Type 2 Diabetes:

Countries Statistics Hong Kong 12.10% Singapore 25.4–35% South Korea 15.80%

Source: American Academy of Ophthalmology 2023 report





Quick product approvals in China to treat macular edema further accelerate fundus camera adoption in Asia Pacific. For instance, Bayer’s “Eylea (AFLIBERCEPT) injection in Japan product is an injectable eye drug is responsible for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Thus, the aforementioned factors are likely to accelerate the adoption of fundus camera during 2022–2030.





Global Fundus Camera Market: Competitive Landscape

Nikon Corp, Topcon Corp, NIDEK CO LTD, Canon Inc, Carl Zeiss AG, Visionix USA Inc, Kowa Co Ltd, CenterVue SpA, Volk Optical Inc, and Digital Eye Center are among the few key companies operating in the global fundus camera market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





Global Fundus Camera Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the fundus camera market is segmented into mydriatic fundus camera, non-mydriatic fundus camera, hybrid fundus camera, and ROP fundus camera. The non-mydriatic fundus camera segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022; the mydriatic fundus camera segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Based on portability, the market is segmented into handheld and tabletop. The tabletop segment held a larger market share in 2022. The handheld segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during 2022–2030. Based on application, the fundus camera market is segmented into diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, retinal vascular disorders, and others. The diabetic retinopathy segment held the largest fundus cameras market share in 2022. By end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, ophthalmology centers, and others. The ophthalmology centers segment held the largest market share in 2022 and will register the highest CAGR during 2022–2030.





Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy in the Middle East:

Countries Prevalence (%) Yemen 55% Saudi Arabia 19.70% Qatar 23.50% Kuwait 40% Egypt 20% Jordan 64% Iraq 37% UAE 19% Iran 29.60% Bahrain 25.80%

Source: American Academy of Ophthalmology 2023 report





The number of people suffering from diabetes mellitus (DM) in Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to reach 47.1 million by 2045 from 19.4 million in 2019. With the rising prevalence of DM in Sub-Saharan Africa, detecting diabetic retinopathy becomes crucial. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) report, the Eastern Mediterranean witnesses the highest prevalence rate of diabetes, with an estimated 43 million people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

According to the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2023 report, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) causes 5% of blindness with 1% visual impairment globally. As Argentina has the highest elderly population, with 13.1% of the total population aged 65 years and above, it launched a Campaign for Prevention of Blindness due to Diabetes in 2018. Through the campaign, a prevalence rate of 23.4% was identified in Argentina. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy cases is accelerating the demand for fundus cameras in Argentina.

South & Central America has a high prevalence of diabetic mellitus, i.e., 64 million people, of which 17% of patients are seeking treatment for diabetic retinopathy.

Countries DM Prevalence (%)

Countries % Colombia 1.4%-7.6% Eucador 7% Paraguay 2.30% Brazil 15%

Source: American Academy of Ophthalmology 2023 report





According to the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2023 report, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) causes 5% of blindness with 1% visual impairment globally. As Argentina has the highest elderly population, with 13.1% of the total population aged 65 years and above, it launched a Campaign for Prevention of Blindness due to Diabetes in 2018. Through the campaign, a prevalence rate of 23.4% was identified in Argentina. Thus, the rising prevalence of diabetic retinopathy cases is accelerating the demand for fundus cameras in Argentina.





