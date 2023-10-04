Global Fetal Monitoring Market 2023 to Thrive on Technological Advancements and Rising Birth Rates

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fetal Monitoring Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product, By Portability, By Method, By Application, By End Use, By Region, and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.















The Global Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the prevalence of premature births, high birth rates in developing countries, and government initiatives aimed at improving survival rates for such patients.

Additionally, increasing awareness of newborn care equipment and the rising incidence of nosocomial infections in neonates are expected to further drive market expansion.

Key Factors Contributing to Market Growth:

Technological Advancements: The development of fetal monitoring systems with advanced technology is a major driver of market growth. These advancements contribute to improved patient care and comfort. Rising Birth Rates: Increasing birth rates and a higher number of preterm births are boosting the demand for fetal monitoring equipment. Government Initiatives: Government and non-government initiatives aimed at enhancing maternal and fetal care are positively impacting market growth. Preterm and Low Weight Births: The rise in preterm and low-weight births is a significant factor propelling market expansion. Preterm births are associated with various complications, making fetal monitoring crucial in improving neonatal outcomes. Hospital-Acquired Infections: The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections among newborns is expected to increase, leading to greater awareness of neonatal equipment and the need for fetal monitoring devices.

Key Market Players:

Several key players operate in the Global Fetal Monitoring Market. Some of these include Cardinal Health, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (UK), The Cooper Companies Inc. (US), and CONTEC Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Report Scope:

The report covers the following aspects:

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ultrasound Device

Fetal Monitors

Uterine Contraction Monitors

Fetal Electrodes

Fetal Doppler Device

Telemetry Device

Accessories and Consumables

Others

Market Segmentation by Portability:

Invasive

Non-invasive

Market Segmentation by Method:

Invasive

Non-invasive

Market Segmentation by Application:

Antepartum

Intrapartum

Market Segmentation by End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Homecare

Regional Coverage:

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Arabia, Saudi Africa, Turkey, Egypt)

The Global Fetal Monitoring Market is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by various factors, including technological advancements, rising birth rates, preterm births, and government initiatives to improve maternal and fetal care. The market segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of different product categories, applications, and end-users, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders. Key market players play a crucial role in shaping the market's competitive landscape and driving innovation in fetal monitoring technology.















