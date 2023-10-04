Key Trends and Future Prospects: Insights from the Global Silicon Metal Market Report

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon Metal Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Silicon Metal Market Report highlights key insights and trends in the global silicon metal industry, offering valuable information for industry stakeholders, investors, and researchers. Below is a summary of the key points from the report:

Market Overview:

The global silicon metal market has shown a consistent increase in market size from 2017 to 2022.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a marginal impact on the market, with disruptions in major economies affecting economic growth and consumer purchasing habits.

The market is expected to continue its growth trend from 2022 to 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

Demand for silicon metal is being driven by the solar and automotive industries, as well as government initiatives.

Key players in the market are making significant investments in research and development to enhance product applications and create profitable opportunities.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

Metallurgy grade silicon metal is the highest contributor to the market, primarily due to its usage in manufacturing steel, solar cells, and microchips.

Silicon metal finds significant application in the aluminum alloy industry, where it enhances the strength of aluminum.

Future Outlook:

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Continued developments by key market players and investments in research and development are anticipated to extend profitable opportunities in the market.

Manufacturers' increasing focus on sustainability and cost-efficiency is expected to drive the exploration of more creative and economical methods of silicon production, further contributing to the market's future growth.

This report offers valuable insights into the global silicon metal market, highlighting its growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects. It serves as a comprehensive resource for industry professionals, investors, and researchers seeking to understand and navigate the silicon metal industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the silicon metal market, including competition scenarios and market shares of major players.

Companies Mentioned

Dow

Cree

Ferro globe

Rusal

Elkem

Wacker

Hoshine

EGA

Liasa

Minasligas

Infineon

Toshiba

Wanhua Metal

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Silicon Metal Market Size and Segmentation, 2017-2022

2.1 Taxonomy of Global Silicon Metal Market

2.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

2.3 Ecosystem of Global Silicon Metal Market

2.4 Government Regulations/Initiatives for Global Silicon Metal Market

2.5 Growth Drivers of Global Silicon Metal Market

2.6 Issues and Challenges of Global Silicon Metal Market

2.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Silicon Metal Market

2.8 Market Sizing of Global Silicon Metal Market, 2017-2022

2.9 Global Segmentation by Product Type, 2017 to 2022

2.10 Global Segmentation by Application, 2017 to 2022

2.11 Global Silicon Metal Market Segmentation by Region, 2022

2.12 Regional Market Growth Drivers

2.13 Regional Segmentation Split by Product, 2017 and 2022

2.14 Regional Segmentation Split by Application, 2017 and 2022



3. Regional Analysis of Asia Pacific Silicon Metal Market



4. Regional Analysis of Europe Silicon Metal Market

5. Regional Analysis of North America Silicon Metal Market



6. Regional Analysis of MEA Silicon Metal Market



7. Regional Analysis of South America Silicon Metal Market



8. Competition Analysis of Global Silicon Metal Market



9. Company Profiles of Major Players in Global Silicon Metal Market



10. Future Outlook and Projections of Silicon Metal Market

11. Analyst Recommendations



12. Research Methodology



13. Conclusion



14. Disclaimer



15. Contact the Publisher

