ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Tuesday 03 October 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1075.8p



- including income, 1079.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1083.1p

- including income, 1087.1p

