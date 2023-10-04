Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 Featuring Implance, Jeil Medical, S.I.N. IMPLANT, Silimed, Southern Implants, Straumann, & Titaniumfix

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030



The global market for Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants estimated at US$277.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$396.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market for Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants, as well as factors such as Severe Atrophy of Maxillary Bone, Maxillary Sinuses, and Other Applications, has undergone a thorough analysis.

The Severe Atrophy of Maxillary Bone segment, a focus of the report, is anticipated to achieve a 5.2% CAGR, reaching US$188.8 Million by the end of the assessment period. In light of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Maxillary Sinuses segment's growth has been revised to a 4.3% CAGR for the next eight years.

This comprehensive analysis encompasses annual sales data from 2022 to 2030 across a range of global regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Furthermore, historical sales data from 2014 to 2021 lends valuable insights into past market trends.

A 16-year perspective, spanning 2014, 2023, and 2030, provides a detailed breakdown of value sales percentages within these regions. This in-depth examination equips dental implant industry stakeholders with essential information for making informed decisions and effective strategic planning.

The Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants market in the U.S. is estimated to be US$82.9 Million in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach a market size of US$68.9 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Japan and Canada are among other notable geographic markets, with growth forecasts of 4.3% and 3.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to experience approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Also featured is an in-depth analysis of 44 key competitors, equipping you with actionable intelligence to retain and enhance your competitive advantage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $277.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $396.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

