Global Green Cement Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $58.8 Billion by 2030 with Fly-Ash Based Segment Expected to Account for $27.2 Billion

Global Green Cement Market to Reach $58.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Green Cement estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This dataset encompasses a comprehensive analysis of diverse market segments, including Residential and Commercial, Green Cement, Fly-Ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Other Products, and Industrial, spanning various global regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

A particular segment under scrutiny, Fly-Ash Based, is anticipated to achieve a substantial 10.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching a valuation of US$27.2 Billion by the conclusion of the analytical period. In light of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the growth trajectory for the Slag Based segment has been adjusted upwards, now projecting a revised 10.9% CAGR for the subsequent 8-year period.

The Green Cement market in the United States is estimated at US$8.1 Billion for the year 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is poised to attain an estimated market size of US$10 Billion by 2030, propelled by a noteworthy CAGR of 9.4% over the evaluation period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Furthermore, other significant geographic markets warranting attention include Japan and Canada, both anticipated to exhibit robust growth rates of 8.9% and 8.6%, respectively, during the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to experience an approximate 7.7% CAGR.

This data not only offers insights into annual sales data from 2022 to 2030 and historical data spanning 2014 to 2021 but also presents a comprehensive 16-year perspective encompassing the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. This valuable information provides in-depth insights into forthcoming trends and growth opportunities within these markets.

Moreover, the analysis extends beyond growth predictions to encompass competitive landscapes, featuring industry leaders such as LafargeHolcim Ltd. and Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $58.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

