Tilray Brands Reports Q1 2024 Financial Results

Record Q1 Net Revenue of $177 Million, Representing 15% Growth Year over Year



Increased #1 Cannabis Market Share Position in Canada to 13.4%

Grew Canadian Cannabis Revenue by 16.5% and International Cannabis Revenue by 37%

With Closing of Acquisition of Eight Craft Beer and Beverage Brands, Creating 5th Largest U.S. Craft Beer Brewer with 5% Market Share in Growing Craft Market

Conference Call to be Held at 8:30 a.m. ET Today

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today reported financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended August 31, 2023. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray Brands’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Today, Tilray Brands is the most diversified global cannabis-lifestyle and CPG company in the world with four distinct and complementary business segments – medical and adult-use cannabis, beverages including, craft beer, spirits, ready to drink mixed cocktails in a can, non-alcoholic drinks, THC and CBD beverages, wellness products, and medical distribution. The balance we have brought to our diversified business model has positioned Tilray Brands as the #1 Canadian cannabis LP, the market leader in medical cannabis across Europe, a leader in the hemp foods industry, and a formidable player in the fast-growing craft beverage-alcohol industry with a growing leadership position. We have strategically diversified our company globally over the past several years and, as a result, Tilray is now ideally positioned to capture a wide range of opportunities across multiple industries driving value through organic and acquisitive revenue growth, operating efficiencies, and improved margins and profitability. We will continue to invest in our future and accelerate our vision of becoming a multi-billion-dollar company with a portfolio of best-in-class brands.”

Mr. Simon continued, “Since the beginning of our FY 2024, we have closed on three transactions: HEXO Corp. in June, Truss Beverage Co. in August, and the acquisition of eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch earlier this week. The HEXO and Truss acquisitions have already boosted our competitive cannabis positioning in Canada, the largest, federally legalized cannabis market in the world, by increasing our leading market share, while the beer and beverage brands acquisition has made us the 5th largest craft beer brewer in the U.S., up from the 9th position. We are now working on the seamless integration of these acquisitions into our efficient operating platforms by leveraging our deep CPG expertise and established track record to drive revenue through product innovation and expanded distribution and maximize cost savings through synergy realization.”

Financial Highlights – First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Net revenue increased 15% to $177 million in the first quarter compared to $153 million in the prior year quarter.

Gross profit was $44 million, while adjusted gross profit was $49 million in the quarter. Gross margin was 25%, while adjusted gross margin declined to 28% from 32% in the prior year quarter.

Cannabis net revenue increased 20% to $70 million in the first quarter compared to $59 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, net cannabis revenue was $71 million in the quarter, up 22% from the prior year quarter. Cannabis gross margin decreased to 28% in the quarter from 51% in the prior year quarter and cannabis adjusted gross margin decreased to 35% in the quarter from 51% in the prior year quarter, reflecting the prior year’s inclusion of the HEXO advisory fee revenue and the completion in our first quarter of a wholesale transaction designed to optimize inventory levels and generate $3.1 million of cash.

Beverage alcohol net revenue increased 17% to $24 million in the first quarter from $21 million in the prior year quarter. Beverage alcohol gross margin increased to 53% in the quarter from 47% in the prior year quarter and adjusted gross beverage alcohol margin was 56% in the quarter compared to 53% in the prior quarter, reflecting an increase in beer as a percentage of sales mix along with the positive impact of the Montauk acquisition.

Distribution net revenue increased 14% to $69 million in the first quarter compared to $61 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, distribution revenue was $67 million in the quarter, up 11% from the prior year quarter. Distribution gross margin increased to 11% in the quarter from 9% in the prior year quarter, reflecting favorable sales mix and lower production costs.

Net loss narrowed to $56 million in the first quarter compared to net loss of $66 million in the prior year quarter with a net loss per share of ($0.10) compared to ($0.13).

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.4 million in the first quarter compared to $13.5 million in the prior year quarter primarily as a result of the prior year including HEXO advisory fee revenue.

Achieved $17.1 million in annualized run-rate savings (and $2.9 million in actual cash cost savings) as part of the $27 million synergy plan related to the HEXO acquisition. We are on target to achieve our integration plan goals and we are confident HEXO will prove to be a successful acquisition.

Achieved $6.8 million in annualized run-rate savings in connection with the $8.0 million cost reduction plan in Europe.

Strong financial liquidity position of ~$466 million, consisting of $179 million in cash, including restricted cash and $287 million in marketable securities.

Operating cash flow of $(16) million in the first quarter compared to $(46) million in the prior year quarter, representing an improvement of $30 million.

Operating Highlights

Leadership in Global Cannabis Operations, Brands, and Market Share, Further Solidified through Recent HEXO and Truss Acquisitions

Tilray grew its #1 cannabis market share position to 13.4% in Q1 2024. The Company continues to hold the #1 market position across all major markets and a leading share across most product categories. Tilray is #1 in cannabis Flower, Oils, Concentrates and THC Beverages, and #2 in Pre-Rolls, #4 in Vape, and in the Top 10 in all other categories. The Company closed on the HEXO transaction in June 2023, significantly bolstering its position supported by low-cost operations and complementary distribution across all Canadian geographies.

By capitalizing on the Company’s unrivaled cultivation and distribution operations and the leadership team’s depth of commercial and regulatory expertise, Tilray is focused on growing its leading market share in medical cannabis in the countries in which it distributes today and achieving early-mover advantage in new countries as cannabis legalization proliferates across Europe and other international markets. During Q1, the increase in international cannabis revenue was largely driven by expansion into emerging international medical markets.

Maximizing the Growth Potential of U.S. CPG and Craft-Beverage Lifestyle Brand Portfolio

During Q1, Tilray made substantial strides in performance across its five craft-beverage brands including SweetWater Brewing Company, Breckenridge Distillery, and Montauk Brewing Company, growing revenue in its beverage alcohol segment by 17% and adjusted gross profit by 24%. Tilray’s wellness brand, Manitoba Harvest, maintained its brand leadership position in branded hemp with 52% market share and increased its gross margin to 29% from 26% through price increases.

On September 29, 2023, Tilray closed on its acquisition of eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD). The acquired brands, consisting of Shock Top, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing Company, 10 Barrel Brewing Company, Redhook Brewery, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, and HiBall Energy, possess strong consumer loyalty and further diversify Tilray’s growing U.S. beverage alcohol segment. Their expected sales volume elevate Tilray Brands to the 5 th largest position in the high-growth U.S. craft beer market, up from the 9 th position.

largest position in the high-growth U.S. craft beer market, up from the 9 position. Upon federal cannabis legalization in the U.S., Tilray is well-positioned to immediately leverage its strong U.S. leadership position and strategic strengths across distribution and brands to include THC-infused products to maximize all commercial opportunities and drive significant additional revenue in adult-use cannabis through expanded recognition and distribution.



Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

For its fiscal year ending May 31, 2024, the Company is reiterating its adjusted EBITDA target of $68 million to $78 million representing growth of 11% to 27% as compared to fiscal year 2023. In addition, the Company expects to generate positive adjusted free cash flow.

Management’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes transaction expenses, restructuring charges, litigation costs, facility start-up and closure costs, lease expense, purchase price accounting step-up, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and other items carried at fair value, non-operating income (expenses), interest expense, net, income tax expense and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2024, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results. Management’s guidance for adjusted free cash flow is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes our growth capex, projected integration costs related to HEXO and the cash income taxes related to Aphria Diamond.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to net income or adjusted free cash flow to operating cash flow under “Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because of certain items that impact net income and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Tilray Brands Strategic Growth Actions – Fiscal Year 2024 to date

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with four distinct and complementary business segments including medical and adult-use cannabis, medical distribution, wellness foods, and beverage-alcohol. Tilray Brands is on a mission to change people’s lives for the better – one person at a time - by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to be the most responsible, trusted and market leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, today Tilray Brands’ unprecedented and diversified production platform supports a portfolio of best-in-class brands in over 20 countries including comprehensive adult-use and medical cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position August 31, May 31, (in thousands of US dollars) 2023 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 177,519 $ 206,632 Restricted cash 1,613 - Marketable securities 287,333 241,897 Accounts receivable, net 82,076 86,227 Inventory 232,075 200,551 Prepaids and other current assets 44,943 37,722 Assets held for sale 3,696 - Total current assets 829,255 773,029 Capital assets 494,619 429,667 Right-of-use assets 5,605 5,941 Intangible assets 967,568 973,785 Goodwill 2,009,673 2,008,843 Interest in equity investees 4,638 4,576 Long-term investments 7,564 7,795 Convertible notes receivable 74,681 103,401 Other assets 8,647 222 Total assets $ 4,402,250 $ 4,307,259 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness $ 14,594 $ 23,381 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 238,081 190,682 Contingent consideration 7,181 16,218 Warrant liability 10,015 1,817 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,324 2,423 Current portion of long-term debt 13,489 24,080 Current portion of convertible debentures payable 251,590 174,378 Total current liabilities 537,274 432,979 Long - term liabilities Contingent consideration 13,000 10,889 Lease liabilities 7,462 7,936 Long-term debt 152,390 136,889 Convertible debentures payable 120,861 221,044 Deferred tax liabilities 169,633 167,364 Other liabilities 74 215 Total liabilities 1,000,694 977,316 Commitments and contingencies (refer to Note 18) Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 980,000,000 common shares; 723,292,600 and 656,655,455 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 72 66 Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively) - - Additional paid-in capital 5,909,895 5,777,743 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (43,561 ) (46,610 ) Accumulated Deficit (2,487,032 ) (2,415,507 ) Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,379,374 3,315,692 Non-controlling interests 22,182 14,251 Total stockholders' equity 3,401,556 3,329,943 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,402,250 $ 4,307,259





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the three months ended August 31, Change % Change (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share data) 2023

2022

2023 vs. 2022 Net revenue $ 176,949 $ 153,211 $ 23,738 15 % Cost of goods sold 132,753 104,597 28,156 27 % Gross profit 44,196 48,614 (4,418 ) (9 )% Operating expenses: General and administrative 40,516 40,508 8 0 % Selling 6,859 9,671 (2,812 ) (29 )% Amortization 22,225 24,359 (2,134 ) (9 )% Marketing and promotion 8,535 7,248 1,287 18 % Research and development 79 166 (87 ) (52 )% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,107 ) 211 (11,318 ) (5,364 )% Litigation costs 2,034 445 1,589 357 % Restructuring costs 915 — 915 0 % Transaction (income) costs 8,502 (12,816 ) 21,318 (166 )% Total operating expenses 78,558 69,792 8,766 13 % Operating loss (34,362 ) (21,178 ) (13,184 ) 62 % Interest expense, net (9,835 ) (4,413 ) (5,422 ) 123 % Non-operating income (expense), net (4,402 ) (32,992 ) 28,590 (87 )% Loss before income taxes (48,599 ) (58,583 ) 9,984 (17 )% Income tax expense 7,264 7,211 53 1 % Net loss $ (55,863 ) $ (65,794 ) $ 9,931 (15 )% Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.02 (19 )%





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended August 31, Change % Change (in thousands of US dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs. 2022 Cash used in operating activities: Net loss $ (55,863 ) $ (65,794 ) $ 9,931 (15)% Adjustments for: Deferred income tax recovery 59 796 (737 ) (93)% Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,127 ) 10,026 (13,153 ) (131)% Amortization 30,789 34,069 (3,280 ) (10)% Loss on sale of capital assets 3 77 (74 ) (96)% Other non-cash items (816 ) 2,080 (2,896 ) (139)% Stock-based compensation 8,257 9,193 (936 ) (10)% Loss on long-term investments & equity investments 47 1,193 (1,146 ) (96)% Loss on derivative instruments 10,345 6,336 4,009 63% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,107 ) 211 (11,318 ) (5,364)% Change in non-cash working capital: Accounts receivable 13,044 (3,068 ) 16,112 (525)% Prepaids and other current assets (4,654 ) (34,891 ) 30,237 (87)% Inventory 3,650 (232 ) 3,882 (1,673)% Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,469 ) (6,265 ) (204 ) 3% Net cash used in operating activities (15,842 ) (46,269 ) 30,427 (66)% Cash used in investing activities: Investment in capital and intangible assets, net (4,152 ) (3,000 ) (1,152 ) 38% Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets 342 1,463 (1,121 ) (77)% Purchase of marketable securities, net (45,436 ) - (45,436 ) 0% Net cash acquired from business acquisitions 22,956 - 22,956 0% Net cash used in investing activities (26,290 ) (1,537 ) (24,753 ) 1,610% Cash provided by (used in) financing activities: Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs - 129,593 (129,593 ) (100)% Shares effectively repurchased for employee withholding tax - (1,189 ) 1,189 (100)% Proceeds from long-term debt and convertible debt 29,174 1,288 27,886 2,165% Repayment of long-term debt and convertible debt (6,369 ) (5,196 ) (1,173 ) 23% Repayment of lease liabilities - (1,035 ) 1,035 (100)% Net increase in bank indebtedness (8,787 ) 159 (8,946 ) (5,626)% Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,018 123,620 (109,602 ) (89)% Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 614 (1,080 ) 1,694 (157)% Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (27,500 ) 74,734 (102,234 ) (137)% Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 206,632 415,909 (209,277 ) (50)% Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 179,132 $ 490,643 $ (311,511 ) (63)%





Net Revenue by Operating Segment For the three months For the three months (In thousands of U.S. dollars) August 31, 2023 % of Total Revenue August 31, 2022 % of Total Revenue Cannabis business $ 70,333 39% $ 58,570 38% Distribution business 69,157 39% 60,585 40% Beverage alcohol business 24,162 14% 20,654 13% Wellness business 13,297 8% 13,402 9% Total net revenue $ 176,949 100% $ 153,211 100% Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency For the three months For the three months August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue Cannabis business $ 71,389 40% $ 58,570 38% Distribution business 66,952 38% 60,585 40% Beverage alcohol business 24,162 14% 20,654 13% Wellness business 13,459 8% 13,402 9% Total net revenue $ 175,962 100% $ 153,211 100% Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel For the three months For the three months (In thousands of U.S. dollars) August 31, 2023 % of Total Revenue August 31, 2022 % of Total Revenue Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $ 6,142 9% $ 6,520 11% Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis 71,195 102% 58,355 100% Revenue from wholesale cannabis 5,295 7% 392 1% Revenue from international cannabis 14,252 20% 10,422 18% Less excise taxes (26,551 ) -38% (17,119 ) -30% Total $ 70,333 100% $ 58,570 100% Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency For the three months For the three months August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $ 6,310 9% $ 6,520 11% Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis 73,111 102% 58,355 100% Revenue from wholesale cannabis 5,458 8% 392 1% Revenue from international cannabis 13,777 19% 10,422 18% Less excise taxes (27,267 ) -38% (17,119 ) -30% Total $ 71,389 100% $ 58,570 100%





Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics For the three months ended August 31, (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023

2022

Net cannabis revenue $ 70,333 $ 58,570 Distribution revenue 69,157 60,585 Net beverage alcohol revenue 24,162 20,654 Wellness revenue 13,297 13,402 Cannabis costs 50,517 28,861 Beverage alcohol costs 11,266 10,849 Distribution costs 61,468 54,984 Wellness costs 9,502 9,903 Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up)(1) 49,302 49,721 Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)(1) 35% 51% Beverage alcohol adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up)(1) 56% 53% Distribution gross margin 11% 9% Wellness gross margin 29% 26% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11,434 13,531 Cash and marketable securities(1)as at the period ended: 464,852 490,643 Working capital as at the period ended: 291,981 637,623





Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin For the three months ended August 31, 2023 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Net revenue $ 70,333 $ 24,162 $ 69,157 $ 13,297 $ 176,949 Cost of goods sold 50,517 11,266 61,468 9,502 132,753 Gross profit 19,816 12,896 7,689 3,795 44,196 Gross margin 28% 53% 11% 29% 25% Adjustments: Purchase price accounting step-up 4,516 590 - - 5,106 Adjusted gross profit 24,332 13,486 7,689 3,795 49,302 Adjusted gross margin 35% 56% 11% 29% 28% For the three months ended August 31, 2022 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Cannabis Beverage Distribution Wellness Total Net revenue $ 58,570 $ 20,654 $ 60,585 $ 13,402 $ 153,211 Cost of goods sold 28,861 10,849 54,984 9,903 104,597 Gross profit 29,709 9,805 5,601 3,499 48,614 Gross margin 51% 47% 9% 26% 32% Adjustments: Purchase price accounting step-up - 1,107 - - 1,107 Adjusted gross profit 29,709 10,912 5,601 3,499 49,721 Adjusted gross margin 51% 53% 9% 26% 32%





Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization For the three months ended August 31, Change % Change (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2023 2022 2023 vs. 2022 Net loss $ (55,863 ) $ (65,794 ) $ 9,931 (15)% Income tax expense 7,264 7,211 53 1% Interest expense, net 9,835 4,413 5,422 123% Non-operating income (expense), net 4,402 32,992 (28,590 ) (87)% Amortization 30,789 34,069 (3,280 ) (10)% Stock-based compensation 8,257 9,193 (936 ) (10)% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11,107 ) 211 (11,318 ) (5,364)% Purchase price accounting step-up 5,106 1,107 3,999 361% Facility start-up and closure costs 600 1,800 (1,200 ) (67)% Lease expense 700 700 - 0% Litigation costs 2,034 445 1,589 357% Restructuring costs 915 - 915 NM Transaction (income) costs 8,502 (12,816 ) 21,318 (166)% Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,434 $ 13,531 $ (2,097 ) (15)%



