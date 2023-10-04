Middle East Oil & Gas Market Report | Market Size, Share, Consumption, Production, Historical and Forecast Data, 2019-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East Oil & Gas Market was valued at US$ 1,073.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 3.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Middle East has some of the world's most extensive proven oil and gas reserves. Countries with large amounts of hydrocarbons, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the UAE, are significant players in the global energy industry. As the world's energy demand rises, particularly in rising nations, the Middle East plays an important role in meeting this demand. Globally, oil and gas from the region power numerous sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, and energy generation.

Despite efforts in some Middle Eastern countries to shift to renewable energy sources and diversify economies, the region's oil and gas market continues to drive due to huge reserves, global demand, strategic position, and continued investments in the energy sector.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East oil & gas market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, drilling type, product type, and application and geography/regions (including GCC, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East oil & gas market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Middle East Oil & Gas Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of activity, the midstream segment is likely to account for a sizable portion of the industry. The demand for natural gas in the Middle East and other countries is increasing. Most countries aim to reduce carbon emissions in order to improve environmental air quality, which has increased natural gas usage in several end-user categories.

On the basis of product type, the crude oil segment now dominates the market and will continue to do so during the forecast period. Because it is a diverse energy source and valuable commodity for a variety of industries.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,073.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 1,405.7 billion Growth Rate 3.9% Key Market Drivers Increasing energy demand

Growing investment in upstream and downstream sectors

Growing domestic demand

Increasing investment in advanced technologies Companies Profiled Saudi Aramco

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Qatar Petroleum (QP)

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA)

Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

Total S.A.

Chevron Corporation

ENI S.p.A.

ConocoPhillips

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Gazprom

Rosneft

Lukoil

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Middle East oil & gas market include,

In October 2023, OPEC member, Iraq, intends to purchase massive oil tankers to increase its shipping fleet as part of its post-war efforts to strengthen its hydrocarbon sector.

In October 2023 Dragon Oil Holdings, based in Dubai, intends to increase oil output by roughly 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) through additions to its businesses in Iraq and Turkmenistan.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East oil & gas market growth include Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Qatar Petroleum (QP), National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA), Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Total S.A., Chevron Corporation, ENI S.p.A., ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, Halliburton, and Schlumberger, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East oil & gas market based on type, drilling type, product type, and application and region

Middle East Oil & Gas Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Oil and Gas Upstream Activities Oil Downstream Products

Middle East Oil & Gas Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Drilling Type Onshore Offshore

Middle East Oil & Gas Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Crude Oil Petroleum Products Natural Gas

Middle East Oil & Gas Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Residential Commercial Industrial Infrastructure

Middle East Oil & Gas Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Middle East Oil & Gas Market GCC Iran Iraq Turkey Rest of the Middle East



