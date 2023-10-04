Metaverse in Media Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Identify the Leading Digital Transformation Efforts by Global Media Giants

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Media - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key companies in the media sector investing in the metaverse are mainly concentrating their efforts on creating virtual worlds and organizing immersive experiences within them.

These virtual worlds also allow competitions through games, with blockchain and cryptocurrencies creating play-to-earn markets for competitive gamers. Music giants such as Spotify are even using these virtual worlds to monetize virtual concerts.



The metaverse will be able to offer something completely different and unique to its users, thereby transforming the media sector in the next few years. This has created a lot of hype and interest in this theme. The publisher forecasts the whole metaverse market will be worth $627 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8% between 2020 and 2030.



Metaverse adoption has stalled in 2023 with many of the largest companies halting all metaverse investment (e.g., Disney eliminated its metaverse department, and Microsoft discontinued its industrial metaverse plans).

The immaturity of the enabling technologies is central to the metaverse's problems, while a lack of clear use cases and a growing concern about data privacy and personal safety have deflated the hype around the technology.



