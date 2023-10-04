Metaverse in Media Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Identify the Leading Digital Transformation Efforts by Global Media Giants

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Media - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key companies in the media sector investing in the metaverse are mainly concentrating their efforts on creating virtual worlds and organizing immersive experiences within them.
These virtual worlds also allow competitions through games, with blockchain and cryptocurrencies creating play-to-earn markets for competitive gamers. Music giants such as Spotify are even using these virtual worlds to monetize virtual concerts.
The metaverse will be able to offer something completely different and unique to its users, thereby transforming the media sector in the next few years. This has created a lot of hype and interest in this theme. The publisher forecasts the whole metaverse market will be worth $627 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8% between 2020 and 2030.
Metaverse adoption has stalled in 2023 with many of the largest companies halting all metaverse investment (e.g., Disney eliminated its metaverse department, and Microsoft discontinued its industrial metaverse plans).
The immaturity of the enabling technologies is central to the metaverse's problems, while a lack of clear use cases and a growing concern about data privacy and personal safety have deflated the hype around the technology.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the impact of the metaverse theme for the media sector
- Access the latest data on the metaverse theme in the media sector
- Identify the leading digital transformation efforts from media companies through investment into the metaverse theme
- Access case study insights on leading players within the metaverse theme
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Metaverse Value Chain
- Foundation layer
- Tools layer
- User interface layer
- Experience layer
- Media Challenges
- The Impact of the Metaverse on Media
- Case Studies
- Data Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Metaverse timeline
- Companies
- Leading metaverse adopters in media
- Leading metaverse vendors
- Specialist metaverse vendors in media
- Sector Scorecard
- Music, film, and TV sector scorecard
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Our Thematic Research Methodology
- About the Publisher
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Amazon
- Netflix
- Apple
- AMC Entertainment
- Cineworld
- Mediaset
- Walt Disney
- Alibaba Pictures
- Alphabet
- Tencent Music
- iQiyi
- Bilibili
- Meta
- Comcast
- ByteDance
- Sony
- Spotify
- Rakuten
- NENT
- Warner Music
- ITV
- Vantiva
- Universal Music
- ProSiebenSat. 1
- Paramount Global
- Lionsgate
- RTL
- Snap
- Live Nation
- Nexstar
- Sun TV Network
- Nippon TV
- Tegna
- TF1
- AMC Networks
- Atresmedia
- VRJAM
- Battle Infinity
- Dectraland
- The Wave
- Alibaba
- Epic Games
- Mirosoft
- Naver
- Niantic
- Nvidia
- Roblox
- Unity Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5k9tml
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.