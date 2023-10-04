Global Somatropin Market Research Report 2023: A $6.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Drivers, New Product Launches and Approvals, Restraints, & Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Somatropin Market, By Dosage Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global somatropin market is projected to reach a value of $6.3 billion by 2030 from $3.85 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global somatropin market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

Somatropin injections serve as a crucial treatment for individuals, both adults and children, dealing with growth hormone deficiency. They can also aid in promoting growth in children facing specific growth and development challenges. These injections are available in two forms: as a ready-to-use liquid solution in dosing pens or cartridges and as a powder in vials and cartridges, which requires mixing with a liquid for subcutaneous (under the skin) injection.

For adults requiring growth hormone replacement, somatropin injections are typically administered once a day. Additionally, somatropin injections like Serostim can help increase body weight and physical endurance in individuals with HIV who experience HIV-associated wasting syndrome. Somatropin injections like Zorbtive are employed in the treatment of short bowel syndrome in adults receiving supplemental nutrition or fluids via intravenous (IV) therapy.

Somatropin, an analog of human growth hormone (hGH), functions by substituting the naturally occurring growth hormones within the body. This replacement can lead to enhanced growth, increased body weight, and improved absorption of nutrients and fluids from the intestines.

When used to replace or stimulate growth in children, somatropin injections are typically administered once daily for 3 to 7 days each week. The global somatropin market is poised for growth, thanks to the rising number of product approvals by regulatory agencies and the positive long-term effects of growth hormone therapy on children with growth hormone deficiency.

A notable development in this market was witnessed in January 2022 when Ascendis Pharma A/S, a pharmaceutical manufacturer, received marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC) for Lonapegsomatropin Ascendis Pharma, developed under the name TransCon hGH.

This approval allows for its use as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection to treat children and adolescents aged 3 to 18 years with growth failure due to insufficient secretion of endogenous growth hormone, also known as growth hormone deficiency (GHD).

TransCon hGH, functioning as a prodrug of somatropin, ensures sustained release of unmodified somatropin (hGH) at consistent therapeutic levels in the body, marking a significant advancement in the field.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Changchun Gene Science Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sandoz International GmbH

Ipsen Pharma

LG Chem

Merck KGaA

Genentech, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

AnkeBio Co., Ltd

Reliance Life Sciences

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Zhongshan Sinobioway Hygene Biomedicine Co., Ltd

USV Private Limited

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Somatropin Market, By Dosage Form:

Powder

Solvent

Global Somatropin Market, By Application:

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)

Turner Syndrome

Chronic Renal Insufficiency

Prader Willi Syndrome

Small for Gestational Age

SHOX Deficiency

Others

Global Somatropin Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Somatropin Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

