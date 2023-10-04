Middle East Logistics Market Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis, Demand, Challenges and Future Trends till 2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle East Logistics Market was valued at US$ 65.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.7% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The Middle East logistics market refers to the industry that is involved in the movement, storage, and administration of goods, services, and information throughout the supply chain, which includes transportation, warehousing, distribution, and a variety of supporting services.

Domestic and international commerce volumes are increasing in the Middle East. Imports and exports are increasing, which drives demand for logistics services such as freight forwarding, customs clearing, and distribution.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Middle East Logistics market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including mode of transport, end use and geography/regions (including GCC, Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Middle East Logistics market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Middle East Logistics market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-logistics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Middle East Logistics Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of mode of transport, airways segment is expected to dominate the Middle East logistics market. International trade requires a variety of transportation services, including air travel.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 65.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 97.1 billion Growth Rate 5.7% Key Market Drivers Growing trade volumes

Increasing government initiatives

Adoption of innovative technologies

Increasing consumer expectations Companies Profiled DHL

FedEx

Aramex

UPS

Agility Logistics

CEVA Logistics

Gulf Agency Company (GAC)

Kuehne + Nagel

Expeditors

DB Schenker

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

Panalpina

Nippon Express

Yusen Logistics

Kerry Logistics

DSV

Geodis

BDP International

Damco

Rhenus Logistics

Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-logistics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Prominent companies and leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Middle East logistics market include.

In April 2023, Almajdouie Logistics in Saudi Arabia increased its fleet size with 30 new Hyundai Xcient trucks. The engine generates 440 horsepower, making the Hyundai Xcient one of the world's most powerful heavy-duty trucks.

In September 2023, Sadr Logistics Company approved Sadr Park's construction as a logistics services complex project for SAR 149 million. According to a bourse statement, the project will be located in Riyadh's Industrial Gate City and is slated to be finished by March 31, 2025.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Middle East logistics market growth include DHL, FedEx, Aramex, UPS, Agility Logistics, CEVA Logistics, Gulf Agency Company (GAC), Kuehne + Nagel, Expeditors, DB Schenker, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Panalpina, Nippon Express, Yusen Logistics, Kerry Logistics, DSV, Geodis, BDP International, Damco, and Rhenus Logistics, among others.

Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-logistics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

RationalStat has segmented the Middle East logistics market based on mode of transport, end use and region

Middle East Logistics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mode of Transport Railways Airways Roadways Waterways

Middle East Logistics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End Use Healthcare Manufacturing Aerospace & Defense IT & Telecommunication Government & Public Utilities Banking & Financial Services Consumer Goods & Retail Trade & Transportation Others (Media & Entertainment, etc.)

Middle East Logistics Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region GCC Iran Iraq Turkey Rest of the Middle EastMiddle East Logistics Market



For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-logistics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Key Questions Answered in the Logistics Report:

What will be the market value of the Middle East Logistics market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Middle East Logistics market?

What are the market drivers of the Middle East Logistics market?

What are the key trends in the Middle East Logistics market?

Which is the leading region in the Middle East Logistics market?

What are the major companies operating in the Middle East Logistics market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Middle East Logistics market?

Running a year End discount of 20%- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/middle-east-logistics-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245