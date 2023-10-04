Global Non-Life Insurance Market Almanac 2023

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Life Insurance Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global non-life insurance market grew by 3.8% in 2022. The market experienced moderate growth in the historic period at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022.

The industry profile of the Global Non-Life Insurance sector offers a comprehensive overview, presenting both qualitative and quantitative data. It encompasses market share, market size (from 2018 to 2022, with projections to 2027), and provides insights into key players, along with their financial metrics and competitive analysis.

The non-life insurance market is divided into various segments, including motor, property, liability, and other insurance categories. The "other" category includes non-life insurance products like health, travel, and accident coverage. The market's value is determined by gross premium incomes, which represent an insurer's premium income for the year, excluding reinsurance premiums.

All data and forecasts in this report are presented in nominal terms, without adjusting for inflation, and currency conversions are based on constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.

In 2022, the global non-life insurance market achieved total gross written premiums of $3,895.8 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. Notably, the Property segment dominated the market, contributing $1,228.3 million in total gross written premiums, accounting for 31.5% of the market's overall value.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market share

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Non-Life Insurance

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

