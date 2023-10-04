Global Non-Life Insurance Market Almanac 2023

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Life Insurance Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027 (Global Almanac)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global non-life insurance market grew by 3.8% in 2022. The market experienced moderate growth in the historic period at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2017 and 2022.
The industry profile of the Global Non-Life Insurance sector offers a comprehensive overview, presenting both qualitative and quantitative data. It encompasses market share, market size (from 2018 to 2022, with projections to 2027), and provides insights into key players, along with their financial metrics and competitive analysis.
The non-life insurance market is divided into various segments, including motor, property, liability, and other insurance categories. The "other" category includes non-life insurance products like health, travel, and accident coverage. The market's value is determined by gross premium incomes, which represent an insurer's premium income for the year, excluding reinsurance premiums.
All data and forecasts in this report are presented in nominal terms, without adjusting for inflation, and currency conversions are based on constant 2021 annual average exchange rates.
In 2022, the global non-life insurance market achieved total gross written premiums of $3,895.8 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. Notably, the Property segment dominated the market, contributing $1,228.3 million in total gross written premiums, accounting for 31.5% of the market's overall value.
Scope
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global non-life insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global non-life insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key non-life insurance market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global non-life insurance market with five year forecasts
Reasons to Buy
- What was the size of the global non-life insurance market by value in 2022?
- What will be the size of the global non-life insurance market in 2027?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global non-life insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global non-life insurance market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Category segmentation
1.4. Geography segmentation
1.5. Market share
1.6. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Non-Life Insurance
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Company Profiles
- Allianz SE
- The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Ltd
- Fennia-ryhma
- Pohjola Bank Private Banking
- LocalTapiola Group
- Covea Mutual Insurance Group Co
- Groupama Assurances Mutuelles
- R+V Versicherung AG
- Talanx AG
- ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd
- National Insurance Company Ltd
- The New India Assurance Co Ltd
- United India Insurance Co Ltd
- PT Asuransi Kredit Indonesia
- PT Asuransi Astra Buana
- PT. Tugu Pratama Indonesia
- Assicurazioni Generali SpA
- UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA
- MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
- Sompo Holdings Inc
- Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
- Chubb Ltd
- Grupo Nacional Provincial SAB
- Qualitas Controladora SAB de CV
- Achmea BV
- ASR Nederland NV
- Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij N.V.
- NN Group NV
- Gjensidige Forsikring ASA
- If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd
- Alfa Group Consortium (Wealth Management)
- Ingosstrakh Joint-Stock Insurance Co Ltd
- SOGAZ Insurance Group
- Sberbank Rossii
- AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.
- NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Limited
- MS First Capital Insurance Ltd
- Guardrisk Insurance Company Ltd
- Hollard Insurance Group
- Santam Ltd
- Old Mutual Ltd
- DB Insurance Co Ltd
- Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance Co Ltd
- KB Financial Group Inc
- Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd
- Mutua De Propietarios Seguros Y Reaseguros A Prima Fija
- Folksam
- If Skadeforsikring NUF
- Lansforsakringar AB
- Trygg-Hansa Forsskrings AB
- Aksigorta AS
- Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi
- Turkiye Sigorta AS
- AXA SA
- RSA Insurance Group Ltd
- Direct Line Insurance Group Plc
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co
- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co
- The Progressive Corp
- Insurance Australia Group Ltd
- Suncorp Group Ltd
- QBE Insurance Group Ltd
- Banco Bradesco SA
- Mapfre SA
- Porto Seguro SA
- Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
- Aviva Plc
- Desjardins Group
- Intact Financial Corp
- The Co-Operators Group Ltd
- China Life Insurance Co Ltd
- China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd
- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
- Alm Brand AS
- Codan Forsikring AS
- Tryg A/S
- Topdanmark AS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dm6n2s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.