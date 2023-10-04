Kura Oncology Announces Three Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

– Presentations to highlight preclinical data supporting combination of KO-2806 with targeted therapies, including TKIs, KRASG12C inhibitors and KRASG12D inhibitors –

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston on October 13, 2023.

“We look forward to presenting the latest findings from our emerging next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) program at this year’s AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference,” said Troy Wilson, Ph.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kura Oncology. “These promising preclinical data further support the rationale for combining KO-2806 with distinct classes of targeted therapies, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), KRASG12C inhibitors and KRASG12D inhibitors. These findings illustrate the potential for FTIs to drive enhanced antitumor activity and address mechanisms of innate and adaptive resistance to targeted therapies.”

Session titles and information for the three abstracts are listed below. Full abstract details will be available to registrants via the AACR conference app on October 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

KO-2806, a next-generation farnesyltransferase inhibitor, potentiates the antitumor activity of cabozantinib in clear cell renal cell carcinoma models

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 13, 2023; 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Poster Session B, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Poster Number: B024

The next generation farnesyltransferase inhibitor, KO-2806, blocks oncogenic signaling at multiple nodes to enhance the antitumor efficacy of KRASG12C inhibitor adagrasib in KRASG12C non-small cell lung carcinoma

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 13, 2023; 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Poster Session B, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Poster Number: B025

The next-generation farnesyltransferase inhibitor KO-2806 constrains compensatory signaling reactivation to deepen responses to KRASG12D inhibition

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 13, 2023; 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM ET

Session and Location: Poster Session B, Level 2, Exhibit Hall D

Poster Number: B023

Copies of the presentations will be available in the Posters and Presentations section on Kura’s website following presentation at the conference.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. Ziftomenib is a once-daily, oral drug candidate targeting the menin-KMT2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with high unmet need. Kura is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant relapsed or refractory AML (KOMET-001). The Company is also conducting a series of studies to evaluate ziftomenib in combination with current standards of care, beginning with venetoclax/azacitidine and standard induction cytarabine/daunorubicin chemotherapy in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory AML (KOMET-007). Tipifarnib, a potent and selective FTI, is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial in combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (KURRENT-HN). Kura is also preparing to evaluate KO-2806, a next-generation FTI, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other targeted therapies, beginning with ccRCC and KRASG12C-mutant NSCLC (FIT-001). For additional information, please visit Kura’s website at www.kuraoncology.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of KO-2806, potential benefits of combining KO-2806 with appropriate standards of care, and progress and expected timing of the KO-2806 program and clinical trials. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risk that compounds that appeared promising in early research or clinical trials do not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in later preclinical studies or clinical trials, the risk that Kura may not obtain approval to market its product candidates, uncertainties associated with performing clinical trials, regulatory filings, applications and other interactions with regulatory bodies, risks associated with reliance on third parties to successfully conduct clinical trials, the risks associated with reliance on outside financing to meet capital requirements, and other risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. You are urged to consider statements that include the words “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “promise,” “potential,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” “designed,” “goal,” or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties the Company faces, please refer to the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on August 9, 2023, which are available at www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made, and Kura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Pete De Spain

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8833

pete@kuraoncology.com

Media:

Alexandra Weingarten

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8822

alexandra@kuraoncology.com