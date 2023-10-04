Avertix and BIOS Acquisition Corporation Mutually Agree to Terminate Proposed Business Combination

EATONTOWN, N.J. and NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avertix Medical, Inc. (“Avertix” or the “Company”), formerly known as Angel Medical Systems, Inc., a company focused on improving long-term management and outcomes of high-risk coronary disease in patients who have survived one or more heart attacks, and BIOS Acquisition Corporation (dba BioPlus Acquisition Corp.) (“BIOS”) (Nasdaq: BIOS), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that the two companies have mutually agreed to terminate their proposed business combination.



“While we were enthusiastic about the potential business combination with BIOS, we mutually agreed that the current market conditions are not conducive to completing the transaction on terms acceptable to both BIOS and Avertix stakeholders,” said Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Avertix. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing cardiac care and will continue business as usual, focusing on our core mission of empowering providers with Guardian, the world’s first and only heart attack warning system approved by the FDA. We will likewise continue to monitor the financial markets for opportunities to access additional capital to fund our accelerating growth.”

Ross Haghighat, Executive Chairman of Avertix and Chief Executive Officer of BIOS, said, “I am honored to continue my role as Executive Chairman of Avertix, and I look forward to remaining actively involved in driving the company's growth and vision. We believe Avertix holds a unique position in the market with its Guardian System and are confident in its potential to make a profound impact on the future of cardiac care.”

Both companies express their gratitude to their respective teams and advisors for their dedication throughout the merger process. Additional information can be found in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by BIOS with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov .

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com .

About BIOS Acquisition Corporation

BIOS Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It is focused on identifying opportunities in the healthcare industry across the U.S., EU, Israel and Australasia.

BIOS Acquisition Corporation’s leadership and board differentially consists of recognized industry leaders, including CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CSOs, auditors, investors, bankers and experts covering all functional disciplines needed to maximize the value creation opportunity for a healthcare company. BIOS Acquisition Corporation brings over 200 years of collective experience in: (1) identifying, developing and marketing value creating healthcare assets, (2) private and public company financing and deal-making, 3) audit and accounting, and 4) advisory and board experience. The BIOS Acquisition Corporation team has demonstrated commitment to building valuable assets and can be leveraged as true long-term partners who can help maximize the value creation opportunity for a potential business combination.

