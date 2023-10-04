Pharvaris To Present at the CIIC Fall 2023 Conference

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for ePoster presentation at the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC) Fall 2023 Conference, to be held from October 13-14, 2023, at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Dallas, TX.



Presentation details:

Title: Efficacy and safety of bradykinin B2 receptor antagonism with deucrictibant immediate-release capsule for treatment of hereditary angioedema attacks: results of RAPIDe-1 phase 2 trial

Presenter: Joshua S. Jacobs, M.D.

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 1:30-2:15 p.m. CDT (2:30-3:15 p.m. EDT)

Location: Tate Pre-Function A, Station #1

Title: Early symptom relief following treatment with the oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist deucrictibant immediate-release capsule in patients with hereditary angioedema attacks

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 1:30-2:15 p.m. CDT (2:30-3:15 p.m. EDT)

Location: Tate Pre-Function A, Station #2



Pharvaris is a platinum level sponsor of the CIIC Fall 2023 Conference and will be exhibiting at Booth #2 in the Tate 1-5 Ballroom at the Gaylord Texan Resort. Following the close of the session, the posters will be made available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Pharvaris

Building on its deep-seated roots in HAE, Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to treat and prevent HAE attacks. By directly pursuing this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team aspires to offer people with all sub-types of HAE efficacious, safe, and easy-to-administer alternatives to treat attacks, both on-demand and prophylactically. The company brings together the best talent in the industry with deep expertise in rare diseases and HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.