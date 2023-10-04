QuantGate Systems Inc. Signs Collaboration Agreement with Oxford Immune Algorithmics (OIA), Welcomes AI Expert Dr. Hector Zenil to Advisory Board

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI), a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) fintech solutions, announces it has a signed agreement to collaborate with Oxford Immune Algorithmics (OIA), a deep-tech start-up incubated by the University of Oxford. This exciting partnership will integrate predictive and generative Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) into QuantGate's product suite, commencing with Pilot Trading.



Key Highlights:

QuantGate Systems Inc. and Oxford Immune Algorithmics (OIA) join forces to revolutionize fintech with AGI.

AI expert and mathematician Hector Zenil, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of OIA, appointed to QuantGate's advisory board.

This collaboration represents a monumental step toward innovative fintech solutions and enhanced AI capabilities.



Hector Zenil, world pioneer in applications of algorithmic randomness, AI and causality, will play a pivotal role in this collaboration, actively participating on QuantGate's advisory board. His contributions will significantly augment QuantGate's mission to drive fintech innovation, ultimately transforming the financial landscape.

Dr. Zenil's extensive background includes research and faculty positions at globally esteemed institutions, including the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. He has been at the forefront of AI advancements, contributing to developing the factual computational linguistics behind Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa as part of the original Wolfram|Alpha team, recently incorporated to ChatGPT’s ecosystem to reduce LLMs’ hallucinations. Zenil's visionary leadership extends to founding Oxford Immune Algorithmics, a biotech spinout from the University of Oxford, which pioneers the use of AGI in biotechnology.

QuantGate's CEO, Allan Bezanson, described this collaboration: "We are thrilled to partner with Oxford Immune Algorithmics and welcome Hector Zenil to our advisory board. This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in our journey to harness the power of AGI into our AI trading products and deliver cutting-edge fintech solutions."

Zenil shared his excitement: "I eagerly look forward to working with the talented QuantGate team. Our collaboration promises to push the boundaries of AI and ML in fintech, and I am committed to contributing to the company's success."

QuantGate Systems Inc. and Oxford Immune Algorithmics (OIA) anticipate that this collaboration will have a transformative impact on the fintech industry, delivering innovative solutions powered by AGI and fortifying QuantGate's mission to transform the financial landscape, anchoring the company's dominance in pioneering fintech solutions.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.:

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) is a publicly-traded fintech company that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing AI engines to deliver advanced SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. With its range of products, including Pilot Trading, QuantGate empowers traders globally with a comprehensive suite of real-time insights with cutting-edge SaaS solutions, enabling them to navigate the market with unparalleled confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer and Reader Advisory:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events. QuantGate Systems Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements and cautions investors to consider all other risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in QuantGate filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.